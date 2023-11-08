Mackenzie Scott donates $20 million to Boston-based Jobs for the Future

To bring this goal to life, the organization promotes apprenticeship programs , advocates for policies to improve access to postsecondary education and training, and invests in startups focused on future of work technologies.

The donation, announced Wednesday, comes just months after the four-decade-old nonprofit declared a lofty new 10-year “North Star” goal : Get 75 million workers facing systemic barriers — people who lack a four-year college degree, people of color, women, and people with criminal records — into jobs that pay well, provide benefits and flexibility, and offer upward mobility.

Billionaire philanthropist Mackenzie Scott has made a $20 million donation to the Boston-based nonprofit Jobs for the Future, which aims to connect disadvantaged workers with high-quality jobs.

The $20 million will set into motion a broader fundraising push for the North Star initiative, with the goal of garnering $60 million in the next three years, according to a statement from the nonprofit.

“As JFF embarks on a bold vision to design and scale the solutions this country needs to ensure our education and workforce systems are more equitable, better connected, and easier to navigate, this donation will be instrumental in helping us get there,” said Maria Flynn, president and CEO of Jobs for the Future, in a statement.

Scott, 53, has made waves as a philanthropist since signing the Giving Pledge in 2019, promising to give away a majority of her wealth. She signed the pledge shortly after she and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced the terms of their divorce; as part of the split, Scott received a stake of about 4 percent in the e-commerce giant.

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

According to Scott’s organization, Yield Giving, she has donated upward of $14 billion to more than 1,600 nonprofits.

A number of recipients of her no-strings-attached donations have been based in Boston, from a $4 million gift to the National Institute for Children’s Health Quality to improve children’s health, to $2 million to Neighborhood Villages to widen access to early childhood education and care, to $8 million to the New England Foundation for the Arts to strengthen the region’s cultural scene.

