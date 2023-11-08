TJX is closing four out-of-state stores. Here’s where they are.

TJX will also close its Marshalls store on Snyder Plaza in Philadelphia by December 9.

The Framingham-based off-priced retailer confirmed that it plans to shutter two stores — a T.J. Maxx and Marshalls — in New York City and a T.J. Maxx location in Chicago by January 6.

TJX Companies will close four stores in three major cities by the start of 2024.

“We are grateful for the loyalty of our customers in these areas and invite them to visit our nearby stores to continue to find great values,” the company said in an e-mail.

Occasional store closings are pretty common for major retailers as they seek to eliminate weaker performing locations from their real estate portfolio.

TJX, which operates 2,500 stores in the United States, actually opened 31 new stores so far in 2023, with plans for more before year’s end.

The company has enjoyed a strong fiscal year as inflation-wary consumers flock to its stores searching for bargains in apparel, accessories, and home goods. For the three months that ended in July, TJX said sales at stores open for at least a year jumped 6 percent, and executives expect the momentum to carry into 2024.

Here is the list of TJX stores that are closing:

Marshalls: 610 Exterior Street, Bronx, N.Y.

TJ Maxx: 503 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, N.Y.

TJ Maxx: 1008 S. Canal Street, Chicago, Ill.

Marshalls: Snyder Plaza, 2000 Swanson Street, Philadelphia, Pa.

