Toast stock drops amid dining slowdown

But in setting expectations for the fourth quarter, Toast executives said they were seeing a decline in the number of consumers eating out. Toast supplies payments software to 99,000 restaurant locations worldwide, including more than 10 percent of all US restaurants, so it is well positioned to detect trends in the industry.

The plunge followed Toast’s third-quarter earnings report on Tuesday that was largely as analysts expected. Revenue increased 37 percent to $1 billion and the company had positive cash flow (excluding some items) of $35 million, compared with a loss of $19 million a year earlier.

Toast’s stock price fell off the table on Wednesday, dropping as much as 20 percent, after the Boston restaurant technology company warned of a slowdown in dining out.

“More recently, we’ve seen consumer spend moderate,” chief executive Chris Comparato said on a call with analysts on Tuesday evening.

“In the back half of the third quarter, we saw a modest slowdown in same-store transaction volume,” chief financial officer Elena Gomez explained on the call. The trend was “really something we saw late in September and continuing into October,” she added.

As a result, the amount of sales charged at Toast’s restaurant customers per location could decline in the fourth quarter, Gomez said. So-called gross payment volume totaled $33.7 billion across 99,000 locations in the third quarter, or roughly $340,000 per location. That compared to volume of $25.2 billion at 74,000 locations, or also roughly $340,000 per location, a year earlier.

Gomez said the expected decline was due to fewer people dining out, while the average check size per diner “actually held pretty steady.”

Wall Street has grown concerned about the long-term trend in dining out and snacking due to the growing popularity of diet-suppression drugs such as Ozempic. Asked about that on the analyst call, CEO Comparato said the decline the company has seen at its customers’ restaurants was more short-term.

“We’re not seeing anything that indicates a change in consumer behavior due to GLP-1 or Ozempic,” Comparato said. “We don’t expect it to have a significant impact.”

Some analysts said the stock market had overreacted to a short-term trend in dining out.

“We view the sell-off as a buying opportunity given the macro pressures are temporary,” analysts Mayanik Tandon and Kyle Peterson at Needham & Co wrote after the earnings release. “Toast is well-positioned to continue to gain share in restaurant payments/software, a large and growing market undergoing sizable technology upgrades.”

