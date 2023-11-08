Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Recent sightings (through Oct. 31) as reported to Mass Audubon.
An ash-throated flycatcher was found at High Head in North Truro, and a yellow-headed blackbird and a lark sparrow were found nearby at the Old North Cemetery in Truro.
Other lark sparrows were found at Cape Cod Organic Farm in Barnstable and Harwich community gardens.
The rufous hummingbird found at a community garden in Orleans continued sporadically, though mainly at pineapple sage flowers at a nearby house.
A survey of the Herring River marshes in Wellfleet found 6 clapper rails, 4 Virginia rails, 2 sora, a late green heron, 3 great horned owls, and 9 marsh wrens.
Birds noted at Race Point in Provincetown included 16 green-winged teal, a red-necked grebe, 11 parasitic jaeger, 14 razorbills, 4 dovekies, a common murre, 35 Bonaparte’s gulls, 20 red-throated loons, 18 common loons, 2 Cory’s shearwaters, 3 great shearwaters, a sooty shearwater, 19 Manx shearwaters, and 1,100 Northern gannets.
Sightings from remote parts of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge included a tufted duck, 7 Northern shovelers, 29 Northern pintail, 75 American wigeon, 460 ruddy ducks, an American golden-plover, 3 Hudsonian godwits, an American bittern, a barn owl, a Lapland longspur, 5 snow buntings, a Nelson’s sparrow, 3 saltmarsh sparrows, and a late Northern waterthrush.
Other sightings around the Cape included a late spotted sandpiper in Falmouth, a common nighthawk in Barnstable, 2 snowy egrets at Fort Hill in Eastham, and whimbrels in Orleans (2), Wellfleet, and Yarmouth.
If you have questions about these sightings, or want to report a sighting, call the Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary at 508-349-2615 or send e-mail to cape.sightings@massaudubon.org.