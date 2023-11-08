Bird sightings on Cape Cod

Other lark sparrows were found at Cape Cod Organic Farm in Barnstable and Harwich community gardens.

An ash-throated flycatcher was found at High Head in North Truro, and a yellow-headed blackbird and a lark sparrow were found nearby at the Old North Cemetery in Truro.

Recent sightings (through Oct. 31) as reported to Mass Audubon.

The rufous hummingbird found at a community garden in Orleans continued sporadically, though mainly at pineapple sage flowers at a nearby house.

A survey of the Herring River marshes in Wellfleet found 6 clapper rails, 4 Virginia rails, 2 sora, a late green heron, 3 great horned owls, and 9 marsh wrens.

Birds noted at Race Point in Provincetown included 16 green-winged teal, a red-necked grebe, 11 parasitic jaeger, 14 razorbills, 4 dovekies, a common murre, 35 Bonaparte’s gulls, 20 red-throated loons, 18 common loons, 2 Cory’s shearwaters, 3 great shearwaters, a sooty shearwater, 19 Manx shearwaters, and 1,100 Northern gannets.

Sightings from remote parts of Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge included a tufted duck, 7 Northern shovelers, 29 Northern pintail, 75 American wigeon, 460 ruddy ducks, an American golden-plover, 3 Hudsonian godwits, an American bittern, a barn owl, a Lapland longspur, 5 snow buntings, a Nelson’s sparrow, 3 saltmarsh sparrows, and a late Northern waterthrush.

Other sightings around the Cape included a late spotted sandpiper in Falmouth, a common nighthawk in Barnstable, 2 snowy egrets at Fort Hill in Eastham, and whimbrels in Orleans (2), Wellfleet, and Yarmouth.