The Cut brings pub food and live music to Gloucester; D.C.’s Medium Rare plans a Watertown location

Coming soon : Blank Street Coffee opens in Harvard Square on Thursday, Nov. 16 (1380 Massachusetts Ave.). Stop in for brown sugar, chai, and pumpkin spice cold brew, plus treats from Salem-based A&J King . They’ll sell $2 drinks on opening day.

Openings : The Cut opens in downtown Gloucester (117 Main St.) on Monday, Nov. 20, offering 22,000 square feet of food and entertainment, plus recording studios. Performances start in January 2024; talent buyer Randi Millman was the booking agent for Atwood’s Tavern , so plan on a fun roster of live acts. Until then, visit for dinner. Expect a gastropub menu, kombucha, mocktails, and cocktails from 4:30 p.m. nightly. There’s also a walk-up window, open from 11:30 a.m. daily.

Seamark Seafood & Cocktails opens this spring at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett (1 Broadway), overlooking the casino’s Ferris wheel. Enjoy aquatic delights in various settings, including an outdoor terrace and a roomy lounge.

Also come spring, Medium Rare brings its Washington, D.C.-based steak-and-fries empire to Watertown (130 Arsenal Yards). Enjoy an old-fashioned, $30 three-course meal (salad, fries, steak), plus second helpings for free. For dessert: hot fudge sundaes, carrot cake, and seven-layer chocolate cake. It’ll also serve brunch, with bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys. Restaurateur Mark Bucher is known in D.C. for his Feed the Fridge program, in which he fills community fridges with restaurant-quality meals; he plans to launch food-insecurity efforts in Boston, too.

A Place to Chill: In Lexington, The Inn at Hastings Park (2027 Massachusetts Ave.) launches its annual INNgloo Wonderland this week. Cozy up with five of your favorite people in a heated igloo for lunch, dinner, high tea, or champagne brunch from its Town Meeting Bistro. Visit through April.

