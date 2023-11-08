Steak tartare? Check. Moules frites? Check.

Where to: D.W. French, a Fenway brasserie in the spot that was previously Orfano.
Why: Other cities have seen a revival of splashy, foodie fusty-nouveau French restaurants and you’re jealous. We, too, deserve limitless steak tartare, duck confit, and moules frites in a black-and-white tiled setting with red leather banquettes.
The backstory: Chef-owner Douglass Williams has become known for Italian fare: He operates Mida in the South End, Newton, and East Boston, as well as Apizza in Hub Hall. But he has cooked in Paris, at the Michelin-starred Akrame, as well as at French and French-influenced restaurants such as Radius and New York’s Corton. D.W. French is a return to the cuisine.
What to eat: This is bistro fare, not rarefied or avant-garde French. There is onion soup, flavorful broth in a white crock, topped with broiled Gruyere cheese. Other classic appetizers include steak tartare, escargots en croute with garlic butter and puff pastry, and frisee aux lardons. Alas, we miss the last order of moules and have to eat our frites with (overcooked) hanger steak. Roast chicken with luxurious Robuchon potatoes, trout almondine with haricots verts, and a croque madame are here too, while boeuf bourguignon presents itself in sandwich form. For dessert, you’re having profiteroles with chocolate sauce poured tableside. There’s weekend brunch, too.
What to drink: The Oui Senor cocktail, a fruity, Gallicized margarita. The Monsieur Hemingway, which brings pastis to Papa’s classic daiquiri. A crisp glass of Picpoul, a warming Bordeaux, or whatever the featured wine of the day might be.
The takeaway: D.W. French opened Oct. 19, bringing Parisian style to the Fenway. Will it be the spot-on, fusty-nouveau French restaurant Boston has been waiting for? Time will tell.
1391 Boylston St., Fenway, Boston, 617-865-9900, www.dwfrench.com. Appetizers $12-$26. Entrees $18-$46. Desserts $8-$12. Cocktails $13-$15.
Devra First can be reached at devra.first@globe.com. Follow her @devrafirst.