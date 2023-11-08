Steak tartare? Check. Moules frites? Check.

Where to: D.W. French, a Fenway brasserie in the spot that was previously Orfano.

Why: Other cities have seen a revival of splashy, foodie fusty-nouveau French restaurants and you’re jealous. We, too, deserve limitless steak tartare, duck confit, and moules frites in a black-and-white tiled setting with red leather banquettes.

The backstory: Chef-owner Douglass Williams has become known for Italian fare: He operates Mida in the South End, Newton, and East Boston, as well as Apizza in Hub Hall. But he has cooked in Paris, at the Michelin-starred Akrame, as well as at French and French-influenced restaurants such as Radius and New York’s Corton. D.W. French is a return to the cuisine.