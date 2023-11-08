Onion Bhajiya: A golden treat for Diwali and beyond

But the real treat comes Sunday, during the height of Diwali celebrations, when guests visit Palak Patel’s home in a suburb near Philadelphia and eat freshly fried onion bhajiya. It takes three people to efficiently prepare them: Someone mixes the batter with both hands and drops it in hot oil, another person keeps an eye on the browning fritters, and Patel runs the hot onion bhajiya to guests, who dip them in cilantro chutney or ketchup.

At the home of cookbook author Palak Patel, the days leading up to Diwali are spent cleaning her kitchen and preparing numerous snacks and mithai, or sweets, to deliver to friends and family for the South Asian festival of light. Her mother, Mala Patel, fries dried snacks, such as mathia, to fill giant frosting buckets she repurposes from Dunkin’, where she works.

Patel grew up eating the fritter for celebrations. “It’s always the gold standard,” she said. In her new cookbook, “The Chutney Life: 100 Easy-to-Make, Indian-Inspired Recipes,” she included the recipe for onion bhajiya that her mother ate during her childhood in Raipur, India.

During the five-day celebration of light, South Asians throughout the diaspora commemorate the holiday by decorating their homes, visiting friends and family, and gifting boxes of mithai or fried snacks that can be stored for weeks. People will typically eat one big Diwali meal in the evening.

Freshly fried snacks such as onion bhajiya are served during Diwali in some parts of the country, especially in the north, said Monisha Bharadwaj, the author of several Indian cookbooks. But in other areas, the fritter is commonly made during monsoon season in June and served with masala chai.

Bhajiya can go by different names, too. Bharadwaj said the fritters could also be called bhaji. The fritters are called pakoras if they’re made with other vegetables, like cabbage, potato or a mixture of spinach and cottage cheese.

Other traditional snacks include sweet, diamond-shaped shankrapali, samosas and spiral chakri or chakli, a crunchy, savory snack made from besan gram flour, said Nita Mehta, the author of many Indian cookbooks, including the “Diwali Cookbook.” Black lentil dal and a saffron-flavored sweet rice are commonly served for Diwali dinner.

In the past decade, Mehta said, Indians have integrated some global ingredients into their traditional cooking for Diwali. Some sweets are coated in white chocolate, for instance. Many people are now gifting boxes of store-bought sweets and snacks.

In the United States, many Indian Americans make Diwali catering orders through Facebook or WhatsApp. Urja Shukla Bhatt of Warminster, Pennsylvania, has been taking catering orders for snacks and dinner since at least August. Her mother-in-law, Daksha Bhatt, helps make the snacks, but Urja Shukla Bhatt cooks the Indian dishes for dinner. The pair is expecting to make at least 20 items, including hundreds of samosas and more than 20 pounds of chakri.

Bhatt grew up watching her mother make these snacks, but she said she learned a lot of techniques from her mother-in-law.

“Diwali is all about families and getting together,” she said. “It’s like a potluck.”

Recipe: Onion Bhajiya (Spicy Fritters)

Recipe from Palak Patel

Adapted by Christina Morales

On Diwali, people in India light up their homes, say prayers and go door-to-door exchanging boxes of snacks and sweets. In the northern part of the country, some people fry fresh onion bhajiya, or crispy onion fritters, as an appetizer or snack for visiting guests. Palak Patel, author of “The Chutney Life: 100 Easy-to-Make, Indian-Inspired Recipes” (Abrams, 2023), included her mother’s recipe in her cookbook, which represents Patel’s life as an Indian American. Her mother is from Raipur, where the street food is dipped in cilantro chutney, but her children and husband like to dip the fritters in ketchup. Depending on the region, bhajiya can also be called pakora or bhaji. They’re often eaten as a snack during monsoons and served with masala chai.

Yield: 20 to 24 bhajiya (serves 4 to 6)

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

Canola oil, for frying

2 large sweet onions (about 12 ounces each), halved, then cut from top to bottom into 1/4-inch-thick slices

1/2 heaping cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

8 Thai green chiles, finely chopped

1 1/2 cups/180 grams besan (chickpea flour)

1/4 cup/40 grams rice flour

2 tablespoons whole coriander seeds, lightly crushed in a mortar and pestle or smashed with a rolling pin

2 1/2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons coarsely ground black pepper

2 teaspoons red chile powder (such as cayenne)

2 teaspoons whole cumin seeds

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon hing (asafetida)

1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

Black salt, for sprinkling

Preparation:

1. Add enough canola oil to a medium pot to come 3 inches up the side. Heat over medium-high until a deep-fry thermometer registers 350 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, combine all of the remaining ingredients except for the black salt. Use your hands to massage the mixture for about 2 minutes. Next, add 1/4 cup water, using your hands to mix in 1 tablespoon at a time until the batter is thick and sticky and there is no longer dry flour at the bottom of the bowl. (You may need a few more tablespoons of water.)

3. Use your fingertips to gather some of the onion mixture into a small clump, then drop it carefully into the hot oil. If you’re nervous about frying, use one spoon to gather a small cluster of the onion mixture, then use a second spoon to release it into the oil. (You can test the temperature of the oil by dropping a bit of the onion mixture into the oil; if the mixture rises fairly quickly, the oil is ready.) Cook a few bhajiya at a time, avoiding crowding the pan. Use a spider or a slotted metal spatula to gently turn the bhajiya, cooking them about 2 minutes per side until golden-brown. (You might want to tear one open to make sure it’s not raw inside.)

4. Transfer the cooked bhajiya onto a large paper towel-lined platter. Continue to cook the remaining bhajiya, reducing the heat as needed if the bhajiya are browning too fast before the onions cook through.

5. Sprinkle with black salt and enjoy hot.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.