Three people arrested in ‘high end brothel’ ring, allegedly operating in Boston area, Virginia, officials say

Authorities have arrested three people for allegedly running a “high-end brothel network” out of apartments in Greater Boston and eastern Virginia, according to Massachusetts Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office.
Levy and other officials are scheduled to brief reporters on the arrests during an 11:30 a.m. briefing Wednesday at the Moakley Federal Courthouse in the Seaport.
He’ll be joined at the briefing by Michael J. Krol, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in New England, and Cambridge police Commissioner Christine Elow, officials said.
This breaking news story will be updated.
