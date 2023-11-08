Share your thoughts on this story: An identity crisis comes to Brookline

Brookline has always considered itself special. And, in many ways, it is.

Originally a rural retreat for Massachusetts’ ruling class, the town sprang to life when a Gilded Age speculator brought a trolley line to Beacon Street and invited famed landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted to transform what had been a country lane into a fashionable boulevard.

Then as now, convenient transit was a draw. Brownstones and apartment buildings rose up to accommodate early commuters, and generations of young professionals followed. With three branches of the Green Line, Brookline became a streetcar suburb like no other, providing easy proximity to the region’s top colleges, hospitals, and the financial district.