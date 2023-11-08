Five takeaways from the Rhode Island special elections

And coming later this morning, watch for the Rhode Island Report podcast where Ed, Steph Machado, and Jim Hummel from Rhode Island PBS will analyze the results.

Gabe Amo made history by becoming the first person of color elected to Congress from Rhode Island, breezing past Republican Gerry Leonard Jr. You should read Ed Fitzpatrick’s full story on Amo’s win here.

Here are a few observations:

Amo makes a statement

A Salve Regina poll last month had Amo beating Leonard 46 percent to 35 percent, which sounded closer than you might expect in a race where the Democratic nominee had so many advantages. Except for one thing: An ice cream sandwich could get 35 percent of the vote running for Congress as a Republican in Rhode Island. In the end, Amo rolled to victory by nearly 30 percentage points, and the chances he faces anything more than token opposition next year in a Democratic primary or the general election are slim to none.

Eye-popping numbers in Providence

It wasn’t a clean sweep in every city and town in the First District for Amo. He lost North Smithfield, Smithfield, and Woonsocket. In the September Democratic primary, he also lost just three cities and towns: Providence, Central Falls, and Woonsocket. But on Tuesday, the capital city came through in a big way, with 90 percent of voters picking Amo.

Amo’s first vote

It’s not exactly a sleepy time to be elected to Congress. It’s unclear when Amo will be sworn in, but the clock is ticking on a potential government shutdown. The House has until Nov. 17 to reach agreement on funding the government (likely through a continuing resolution), or else there’s a chance of a shutdown right before Thanksgiving. Depending on the timing, Amo’s first vote could be incredibly impactful.

Bissaillon wins big

Democrat Jake Bissaillon cruised to victory in the special state Senate District 1 race to succeed the late senator Maryellen Goodwin, picking up 82.5 percent of the vote against Republican Niyoka Powell, who earned just 16.7 percent of the vote. Bissaillon is expected to step away from his job as chief of staff to Senate President Dominick Ruggerio by the end of the month.

North Kingstown, North Smithfield reject bonds

As my colleague Steph Machado details here, two communities voted down large construction bond questions yesterday. North Kingstown, whose town manager is former secretary of state Ralph Mollis, rejected a $222 million bond to build a new middle school and police station, with nearly two-thirds of voters rejecting the plan. Voters also rejected a $25 million recreation center, dashing the dreams of pickleballers everywhere. North Smithfield voters rejected an $18 million bond to build a new police station. The rest of the bond questions across the state were approved.

You can find all of the election results and analysis here, and when the podcast drops, you can find it here.

