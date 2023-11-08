Here’s how Cambridge and Somerville voted in their Nov. 7 municipal elections

Here’s a breakdown of who came out victorious at night’s end, according to preliminary votes tabulated by each community.

Somerville and Cambridge residents headed to the polls Tuesday to vote in municipal elections. In both cities, candidates were vying for spots on the city council and school committee.

All six Cambridge City Council incumbents reclaimed their seats. That includes Mayor Sumbul Siddiqui, who received the largest number of No. 1 votes to the council, which picks a mayor from its ranks. Siddiqui, who has served as mayor since 2020, got more first-round votes than any of her opponents, according to the city’s unofficial count.

Her victory came in the wake of recent allegations from aides, just weeks before the election, that Siddiqui ran a “toxic” workplace environment.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Siddiqui thanked supporters for re-electing her.

“I am always humbled by your support. The past six years have been so fulfilling, and together, let’s keep moving forward,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Three new members will be joining the council — Jivan Sobrinho-Wheeler, Ayesha Wilson and Joan Pickett. Here is a look at the the other elected councilors, according to their tally of No. 1 votes:

Burhan Azeem

Marc C. McGovern

Patricia M. Nolan

Paul F. Toner

Jivan G. Sobrinho-Wheeler

E. Denise Simmons

Ayesha M. Wilson

Joan F. Pickett

Six members were also elected to the School Committee, out of 11 candidates. Here are the winners, in order of who got the most votes:

Rachel B. Weinstein

Elizabeth Clark Polner Hudson

David J. Weinstein

José Luis Rojas Villarreal

Caroline M. Hunter

Richard Harding, Jr.

Somerville:

At the top of the list, Mayor Katjana Ballantyne won re-election by a landslide over her opponent, William Tauro, beating him 13,572 votes to 3,010 votes respectively, according to unofficial results.

“Thank you for your confidence in me for re-electing me as your mayor,” Ballantyne wrote in a statement posted to X. “By working together, we have accomplished a lot in a short time. We have much more to do.”

Tauro, a repeat candidate for the mayoral seat, seemed to take the loss in stride.

“Babe Ruth struck out a whole lot of times while hitting all of those home runs,” he wrote in a Facebook post thanking his supporters.

In the race to fill four at-large City Council seats, incumbents Kristen Strezo, Willie Burnley, Jr., and Jake Wilson were elected to another term.

But incumbent Charlotte Kelly, who got 8,980 votes, will lose her seat to Will Mbah, who received 11,033 votes, according to unofficial results posted by the city.

“We did it!!” Mbah wrote on X after the win. “Thanks to your wonderful support these past few months, I am returning to the Somerville City Council! I look forward to the coming years and everything we will accomplish together.”

