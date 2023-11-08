‘I’m hanging in there’: Maine city councilor re-elected Tuesday, less than 2 weeks after son was killed

He spent the brisk, sunny Tuesday outside his ward’s polling location at a local Boys & Girls Club, greeting voters with a handshake and a warm grin. Later, he planned to spend the evening watching results roll in at Auburn City Hall, where he hoped for another victory and perhaps a post-election beer one block over at Gritty McDuff’s Brew Pub.

AUBURN, Maine — Leroy Walker Sr.’s Election Day went about the same way it usually does for the six-term city councilor.

The rituals were familiar, but it wasn’t a normal election day. It was the eve of the two-week anniversary since his son, bar manager Joseph Walker, was gunned down at Schemengees Bar & Grille in the state’s deadliest mass shooting.

And behind his round glasses, rosy cheeks, and well-practiced quips about the local political scene, the elder Walker had tears in his eyes.

“I know many of these people, but because my mind is in a fog, I can’t remember half of them,” said Walker, who received hugs and well wishes for hours on end while greeting voters at the polls. He said the comments are nice, but can choke him up when he least expects it.

“They all know what has happened,” he said. “It touches the heart for a while, and makes you almost cry.”

Joseph Walker, 57, was known to friends as “Joe” or to his father as “Joey.” He was a skilled darts player who took up cornhole when darts started bothering his shoulder. He taught young people how to throw, and held tournaments to help those less fortunate.

Walker was at Schemengees for a cornhole tournament when the gunman opened fire. Among the many family members he left behind that night are his wife, Tracey, two step-children, and two grandchildren.

“He took to kids like flies to honey,” Walker said.

On Nov. 17, the family will hold a funeral he expects will draw 1,000 people, Walker said.

The last time Walker saw his son was the day before the shooting, when Leroy stopped at the Station Grill Restaurant, which his son also managed, for breakfast. They talked about the next tournament Walker had planned for November, to benefit veterans.

Later Tuesday evening, as vote totals started coming in, Walker made small talk with other candidates and city workers who had gathered at Auburn City Hall. Many of them flitted from wall to wall, looking at vote tallies from each ward, printed on ribbons of receipt paper and taped up for the public to see.

But Walker, who had changed into a Central Maine Dart League crewneck sweatshirt, stayed fairly calm. A janitor walked by, hugged him, and asked how he was doing.

“I’m hanging in there, baby,” he said. “That’s all can I do. It’s a crazy world we are living in.”

Leroy Walker Sr. greets friends arriving for a candlelight vigil, honoring the victims of the Lewiston shootings, at the Festival Plaza in Auburn, Maine, on Nov. 2, 2023. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

The election was the first big event his son would miss. Soon, it will be Thanksgiving. Every year the elder Walker plans a dinner for 150 seniors at a local senior center. Joe always brought the food in his truck.

Next spring, it will be the graduation of his step-daughter, Bethany, the first in their family to earn a college degree.

“He was hoping to be there,” Walker said, with tears in his eyes. “But it was cut short. He would have had it all planned.”

With the election over, Walker said he’ll have more time to think about his beloved son, one of three brothers in Auburn “within a baseball throw of each other.”

That may be the hardest part.

At around 10 p.m., it became clear that Walker had won a seventh term by more than 360 votes. He went home without stopping for a post-election beer.

