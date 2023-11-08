Hynes Convention Center ‘could be in play’ for overflow shelter for migrant families, top Democrat says

The House is expected to pass the bill, with the provision requiring the overflow sites, later Wednesday.

House Speaker Ron Mariano identified the convention center in Boston’s Back Bay in response to questions from reporters Wednesday. He noted that Governor Maura Healey’s administration would ultimately dictate where to establish one or more overflow sites should language folded by House leaders into a multibillion-dollar spending bill becomes law.

The top Democrat in the Massachusetts House suggested the Hynes Convention Center as an option for an overflow shelter site for homeless and migrant families, saying that it’s among the places legislative leaders have discussed as the state’s strained shelter system quickly nears its self-imposed limits.

The package would dedicate $250 million toward managing the surge of homeless and migrant families that, state officials say, has pushed the state’s emergency shelter program to the brink.

The bill would require the state put $50 million toward creating one or more overflow sites for those not granted shelter — and then waitlisted — under Governor Maura Healey’s plan to limit the system to 7,500 families. The House bill would also require these state-funded sites to open within 30 days of the bill being signed into law. Should the state fail to carry out this mandate, the bill would revoke the state-imposed limit until the sites are stood up.

There were 7,488 families in the program as of Wednesday, putting the state on the cusp of hitting the limit as early as Thursday.

Mariano said legislative leaders have discussed several options for overflow sites. He said that the Hynes “could be in play” after a reporter asked if it was among the options under discussion.

“It’s up to [the administration] as to how many we need. Do we need one? If we have [the] Hynes, will that do it? Or do we need multiple locations all across the state?” the Quincy Democrat said. “We talked about a lot of different ways to attack the problem. Some are multiple locations. Some are single big locations.”

Karissa Hand, a Healey spokesperson, did not address questions of whether Healey would consider the Hynes as a possible site.

“Our administration has had many conversations over the past few months as we explore all options for ensuring families have a safe place to sleep,” Hand said, reiterating that the governor has called on the “federal government to stand up a large scale overflow site.”

Officials at Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, which oversees the Hynes Convention Center, are “aware” of Mariano’s comments, said spokesperson David Silk. “At this time, we have not been engaged regarding standing up an overflow emergency shelter site at any of our facilities.”

The Hynes has been put to use in emergencies before. It was among the places used as a mass vaccination site during the COVID-19 pandemic; then-governor Charlie Baker was among those who received a COVID-19 vaccine shot there.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday before Mariano’s comments, Healey did not directly address the specifics of the House’s spending proposal. But she noted her administration’s separate plans to use $5 million to create a new grant program, run by the United Way of Massachusetts Bay, to seed faith-based groups and other organizations with money to set up overnight sites for those not given immediate shelter.

“What’s important is that we make sure we have the funding for what we need to do here,” Healey said.

For decades, homeless families have been guaranteed a roof over their heads under a 1980s-era law in Massachusetts, the only state in the country with a so-called right-to-shelter requirement. But the current statute makes the mandate “subject to appropriation” — in other words, the state is required to follow it only as long as it has enough funding.

Healey has framed her decision to limit the system to 7,500 families as a difficult but necessary step to ease the burden on a new system that is running out of space, personnel, and money. Once the system hits that limit, state officials intend to prioritize some homeless families over others for housing, and move those not initially approved for shelter to a waitlist to idle.

But Healey’s move also raised questions about where families and children shut out of the emergency shelter system should go. Noting the system will soon hit the state-imposed cap, Mariano said the state needs to move quickly to find potential overflow sites, “make these places habitable, and get on with it.”

“We can’t stop them from coming,” Mariano said of migrant families seeking shelter. “We want to make sure they’re not out in the cold. We want to make sure they’re not sleeping on the street or in the [Boston] Common or in the airport or showing up in the hospital emergency rooms. These are all the alternatives that have been used in the past. And we don’t want that.”

The House is expected to vote on the $2.7 billion spending proposal later Wednesday, after which it would move to the Senate. Lawmakers are currently scheduled to end formal sessions for the year on Nov. 15.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.