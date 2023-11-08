Results from notable mayoral races across Massachusetts

Justin Hurst was up for election in Springfield but faced an allegation of paying residents to vote for him just days before the election. He denied the allegation and called it a “last-minute smear campaign” from his competitor, Mayor Domenic Sarno, at a news conference in front of his home.

A few candidates faced controversy amid their races for election over the past few months. Some came out on the other side, unscathed and able to secure enough votes to serve as their city’s mayor, and some did not.

In addition to the Boston City Council elections , several cities across Massachusetts held mayoral elections on Tuesday.

Hurst ultimately lost Springfield’s mayoral election to Sarno.

In Brockton, Mayor Robert Sullivan was elected to serve a third term despite facing an overspending scandal involving Brockton Public Schools. The Brockton School Committee, which Sullivan chairs, discovered a $14 million shortfall in the 2023 fiscal year’s $221 million budget just days before the start of the new school year.

Here are the results of notable mayoral elections from across the state:

Springfield

Sarno, who has been the mayor of the city since 2007, was elected to serve another term after defeating City Councilor Hurst.

Hurst’s campaign was caught in controversy days before voters cast their ballots. He adamantly denied allegations that his campaign paid for votes and accused Sarno’s administration of trying to discredit him days before the election.

In written affidavits, city employees said that many people who voted early had to register first and used a local homeless shelter for their address. Several inquired about $10 payments they said they were promised, the employees told the Globe.

Brockton

Sullivan, who has been the mayor of the city since 2019, was elected to serve a third term, defeating Fred Fontaine.

Sullivan’s reelection came just months after the city’s overspending scandal involving Brockton Public Schools — the Brockton School Committee, which Sullivan chairs, uncovered a $14 million shortfall in the 2023 fiscal year’s $221 million budget.

The multimillion dollar budget hole came as district officials were already wrestling with a $18 million shortfall in the 2024 fiscal year’s $229 million budget that led to more than 100 employees being let go and has left some parents and administrators worried that further cuts would hurt students.

New Bedford

Mayor Jon Mitchell was reelected to serve as the city’s mayor, defeating challenger Tyson Moultrie.

Fall River

Mayor Paul Coogan was reelected to serve another term as the city’s mayor, beating out Sam Sutter, who was mayor of the city from 2014 to 2015.

Quincy

Mayor Thomas Koch, the city’s longest-serving mayor, will serve another term after defeating Councilor-at-Large Anne Mahoney. This was Mahoney’s third unsuccessful attempt at challenging Koch in a race to be elected mayor.

Koch was first elected in 2007 and was named the city’s longest serving Mayor in 2020.

Worcester

Mayor Joseph Petty was reelected for a seventh term, beating opponents Khrystian King, William Coleman, Donna Colorio, and Guillermo Creamer.

Revere

Acting Mayor Patrick Keefe defeated City Councilor and former mayor Daniel Rizzo for his first full term as mayor.

Keefe has served as mayor since former mayor Brian Arrigo stepped down in the spring to become the state’s commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Medford

Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn will serve another term as mayor, defeating City Councilor Rick Caraviello.

Gloucester

Mayor Greg Verga will serve another term as mayor, defeating the city’s former health director Mary Ellen Rose. Verga fired Rose from her role as the city’s public health director earlier this year.

Maggie Scales can be reached at maggie.scales@globe.com. Follow her @scales_maggie.