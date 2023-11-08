New England’s first taste of wintry precipitation comes Thursday

There is a greater chance of frozen precipitation where a winter weather advisory is posted.

Not everybody is going to see frozen precipitation, but there is a chance that across the Worcester Hills and the Berkshires some spots will get a little bit of sleet or freezing rain Thursday morning.

Early November often brings the first chances of wintry precipitation to this part of the country and right on schedule we have some of it in the forecast.

Winter weather advisories are posted from New York to parts of Massachusetts for Thursday. NOAA

The reason for the precipitation is a weak area of low pressure passing south of New England. As a reminder, when storms pass south of us, we stay on the colder side.

Advertisement

This becomes important during the winter months because it gives us the best chance for wintry precipitation.

Low pressure passes south of Boston on Thursday with a few cold showers. WeatherBELL

Since it’s still early November and there’s not enough cold air around, the majority of folks will see just a few showers. I don’t expect much in the way of precipitation with the system.

Timing-wise, it should be dry around sunrise tomorrow before light rain showers arrive west to east during the morning or early afternoon. Temperatures are going to be quite chilly tomorrow with the cloud cover and most areas will struggle into the 40s.

A mixed bag of light precipitation is likely Thursday for much of New England. WeatherBELL

The bulk of the precipitation will be over by early evening and there may be a few breaks in the clouds Thursday night but I think we’ll have to wait until later Friday for partial clearing.

Temperatures will be a little milder on Friday, getting into the lower 50s. Total rainfall from this event will be sparse. Many areas will see a trace to a couple of tenths of an inch of water.

The highest precipitation totals will be in northern New England on Thursday. WeatherBELL

For the weekend it’s looking dry but chilly. Afternoon highs in the 40s will definitely feel like November. There’s no chance of any rain this weekend and I’m not expecting much in the way of wind.

Advertisement

If you have any field games or are doing fall cleanup it will definitely be tolerable. It doesn’t look like there’s much in the way of storminess ahead either.

Drier than average weather is forecast into the third week of November this year. NOAA

The long range outlook shows below-average precipitation in the forecast. This bodes well to get outside in what can often be a wet time of the year.

In terms of temperatures it looks typical, which means upper 40s to mid-50s. I suspect there will be a couple of days where it will be a little milder than average and in some places it will a little chillier but overall I don’t see anything extreme as we head closer to Thanksgiving.