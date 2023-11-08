Podcast: A big win for Gabe Amo, mixed results for local bond issues

They take a look at how Democrat Gabe Amo won a landslide victory over Republican Gerry W. Leonard Jr. in the special election to replace former Democratic congressman David N. Cicilline.

PROVIDENCE — On the Rhode Island Report podcast, Globe reporter Steph Machado joins Jim Hummel, host of “A Lively Experiment” on Rhode Island PBS, to break down the results of Tuesday’s First Congressional District race, a state Senate race, and a bunch of local ballot questions.

They talk about the historic significance of Amo becoming the first person of color to represent Rhode Island in Congress.

They analyze the implications of Amo receiving more than 90 percent of the vote in Providence, and of Leonard winning in Smithfield, North Smithfield, and Woonsocket.

They take a look at what Amo’s political future might hold, and the prospect of a potential government shutdown later this month.

They also discuss Democrat Jake Bissaillon’s convincing victory in the special election to fill the state Senate District 1 seat, which had been held for 36 years by the late Senate Majority Whip Maryellen Goodwin.

And they delve into the local ballot questions, noting that North Kingstown voters turned out in droves to overwhelmingly reject a $222 million bond to build a new middle school and a police station, and a $25 million bond for a proposed rec center that would have included nine pickleball courts.

