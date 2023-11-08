Scooter rider seriously injured in Salem, flown to Boston hospital

A man was seriously injured while riding on a scooter in Salem Tuesday afternoon, and flown to a Boston hospital, according to police.
The man, who is 48, was found by police on the ground, bleeding from his face and suffered a possible head injury, said Captain John Burke , a spokesman for the Salem Police Department.
The incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. near 233 Lafayette St., Burke said.
Lafayette Street, which is also Route 114, is a major travel corridor running between downtown Salem and the Marblehead town line.
It is unclear if the man fell on his own, or he was struck by a vehicle, Burke said.
Advertisement
At the time, traffic was heavy on the roadway as people drove to vote at a polling place at the Saltonstall School on Lafayette Street.
A number of police and fire vehicles responded to the scene, briefly halting traffic. A medical helicopter circled over the seen shortly afterward.
The incident remains under investigation.
Kathy McCabe of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.