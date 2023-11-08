Woman taken into custody in stabbing of two relatives in Stoneham, police say

Two women were stabbed and a third woman is in custody, accused of being the attacker inside a Stoneham home Wednesday, police said.
The victims were taken to area hospitals with what Stoneham police said are “not believed to be life-threatening injuries.”
The alleged attacker was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital as a precaution, Chief James O’Connor said in a statement.
The alleged attacker “is a relative of the victims,” the chief said in the statement.” All parties were known to each other, and there is no additional danger to the community.”
Their names and relationship to each other were not released. The incident took place around 8:07 a.m. in a residence on San Jose Terrace, police said.
Advertisement
O’Connor noted that responding officers had undergone advanced training in how police should handle “mental health emergencies and family violence incidents.”
No further information can be released by police under the state domestic violence law.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.