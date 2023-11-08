Suspicious 3-alarm fire under investigation in Chelsea, official says

A three-alarm fire broke out at a vacant home in Chelsea Wednesday, just a year after another large fire displaced 20 residents from the property, according to Deputy Chief Michael Masucci.
Chelsea fire is investigating the incident as “suspicious”, according to Masucci.
Chelsea fire arrived at 5:25 p.m. to 43-45 Blossom St., the vacant, three-story duplex where four-alarm fire in 2022 also left a firefighter injured.
Wednesday’s fire was fast-moving, quickly climbing to three alarms. Flames caused minor damage to a house next door. A resident who lived there was not at home at the time, he said.
The fire was extinguished within an hour and a half of arrival, and assistance was provided by stations in Boston, Somerville, Revere, Everett, Winthrop, Massport, and Medford, said Masucci.
