Suspicious 3-alarm fire under investigation in Chelsea, official says

Chelsea fire is investigating the incident as “suspicious”, according to Masucci.

A three-alarm fire broke out at a vacant home in Chelsea Wednesday, just a year after another large fire displaced 20 residents from the property, according to Deputy Chief Michael Masucci.

Chelsea fire arrived at 5:25 p.m. to 43-45 Blossom St., the vacant, three-story duplex where four-alarm fire in 2022 also left a firefighter injured.

Wednesday’s fire was fast-moving, quickly climbing to three alarms. Flames caused minor damage to a house next door. A resident who lived there was not at home at the time, he said.

The fire was extinguished within an hour and a half of arrival, and assistance was provided by stations in Boston, Somerville, Revere, Everett, Winthrop, Massport, and Medford, said Masucci.





