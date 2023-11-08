scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Three-alarm fire damages home in Peabody; no injuries reported

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated November 8, 2023, 27 minutes ago

Peabody firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze at a home on Wheatland Street, officials said.

No injuries have been reported, Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the Department of Fire Services, said in an email Wednesday.

Traffic is closed on Prospect Street. from Lowell Street to Felton Street and police are asking residents to avoid the area, according to a tweet from Peabody Police.

Peabody Fire will work with State Police fire investigators to determine the cause and origin of the fire, Wark said.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

