Three-alarm fire damages home in Peabody; no injuries reported

Peabody firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze at a home on Wheatland Street, officials said.
No injuries have been reported, Jake Wark, a spokesperson for the Department of Fire Services, said in an email Wednesday.
Traffic is closed on Prospect Street. from Lowell Street to Felton Street and police are asking residents to avoid the area, according to a tweet from Peabody Police.
Peabody Fire will work with State Police fire investigators to determine the cause and origin of the fire, Wark said.
***TRAFFIC ALERT***— Peabody Police (@PeabodyPolice) November 8, 2023
There is a working fire on Wheatland St in the Prospect St area. Prospect St is closed from Lowell St to Felton St. Please avoid this area while PFD and surrounding communities work to resolve.
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.