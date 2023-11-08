Memorial dedicated to state trooper who died in 2011 from on-duty injuries

Among the ceremony attendees were Engelhardt’s daughter, Lora Tedeman, State Police Colonel John Mawn Jr., and Trooper Patrick McNamara, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts.

State Police on Wednesday dedicated a memorial at the Yarmouth barracks to the late Trooper Ellen Engelhardt, who died in 2011 from injuries she had suffered while on duty in 2003.

The late Massachusetts State Trooper Ellen Engelhardt, in an undated photo.

Engelhardt was a 50-year-old trooper on patrol and parked on the side of the road on Route 25 in Wareham on July 26, 2003, when a drunk driver traveling at an extremely high rate of speed struck her cruiser, according to State Police.

Engelhardt suffered severe brain injuries that left her unable to speak and communicate, and she needed “continual care” in a neurological rehabilitation facility, State Police said.

She died in June 2011 as a result of her injuries, officials said.

In 2005 the driver, William Senne, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment and causing bodily injury while driving drunk and served 2½ years in the Plymouth County House of Correction.

Prosecutors charged Senne with vehicular homicide after Engelhardt’s death, and Senne, then 29, pleaded guilty in 2014 to that count, receiving a 2½ year jail term that was suspended to time already served.

Engelhardt served as a trooper for nearly 23 years, State Police said. She graduated of the agency’s 61st Recruit Training Troop in 1981, authorities said.

“I was class just before her, worked with her for so many years at same barracks, like the song says, ’only the good die young,’” wrote a man who identified himself as a retired trooper on the social media platform X. “She was a very compassionate person that died a horrible death.”

Another X user also praised Engelhardt.

“She was an incredibly wonderful person GONE WAY TOO SOON,” the man wrote.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.