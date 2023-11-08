Two men stabbed in Roxbury, police say

Two men were stabbed in Roxbury Wednesday evening, and one of them has life threatening injuries, according to Boston police.
The man was taken to a hospital. His condition was not known.
The injuries to the second man were not immediately known Wednesday evening.
The stabbings occurred at 5:45 p.m. at the corner of Camden and Tremont streets, said Officer Jason Villanueva, a department spokesman.
Officers responded at 5:45 to 1 Trotter Court and located two male victims, he said.
No further information was released.
This breaking news story will be updated.
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.