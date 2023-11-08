Two teens arrested in Stoughton following reports of a gunshot

Two teenage boys were arrested Tuesday morning in Stoughton following reports of a gunshot, Stoughton Police Chief Donna M. McNamara said in a statement.

At approximately 10 a.m., police responded to a residence on Elm Street where they surrounded the home out of caution, said McNamara.

Two people in the basement of the house were evacuated, and one suspect, a 17-year-old male, was subsequently called out of the home by police and taken into custody, said McNamara.