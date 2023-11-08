Two teens arrested in Stoughton following reports of a gunshot

Two teenage boys were arrested Tuesday morning in Stoughton following reports of a gunshot, Stoughton Police Chief Donna M. McNamara said in a statement.
At approximately 10 a.m., police responded to a residence on Elm Street where they surrounded the home out of caution, said McNamara.
Two people in the basement of the house were evacuated, and one suspect, a 17-year-old male, was subsequently called out of the home by police and taken into custody, said McNamara.
During a sweep of the home, officers then located a second suspect, another 17-year-old male, and placed him in custody.
No injuries were reported.
Police later executed a search warrant of the home and found a loaded handgun, one spent projectile, and a hole in the floor, said McNamara.
Both boys were charged with possession of a firearm without a FID card and transported to Dedham Juvenile Court.
The incident remains under investigation by Stoughton police.
Grace Gilson can be reached at grace.gilson@globe.com.