House committee subpoenas Biden’s son, Hunter, and brother

The subpoenas come after Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has raised questions about a 2018 personal check Joe Biden received from his brother James. The check obtained by the committee showed the words ‘’loan repayment’' written on the front, and documents provided to The Washington Post show that Biden transferred $200,0000 to his brother on Jan. 12, 2018.

House Republicans opened an impeachment inquiry into President Biden in September, centered on whether Biden benefited from his son’s business dealings, among other issues.

The House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas for Hunter Biden and James Biden on Wednesday, requesting that the president’s son and brother appear for depositions as a part of the committee’s investigation into the Biden family’s finances, according to a spokesperson for the committee.

Comer, however, has continued to dispute that the check was a loan repayment. The Kentucky Republican said in a statement on Wednesday that the committee is ready to question members of the Biden family about evidence the committee has collected about the ‘’complicated financial transactions’' made by the Bidens and their associates. Comer has claimed those transactions were ‘’designed to conceal the source and total amount of money they received from foreign nationals and companies.’’

The committee is asking James Biden to appear for an interview on Dec. 6 and Hunter Biden to appear on Dec. 13.

The Oversight Committee has spent months investigating Hunter Biden’s work as a consultant and lawyer. Investigators have obtained more than 12,000 pages of financial records and conducted interviews with individuals who worked closely with Hunter Biden in various capacities.

While they have discovered new evidence and testimony that Hunter Biden tried to leverage the Biden family name, the committee has not found any evidence that Joe Biden himself benefited from his son’s business dealings, nor has the president been linked to any potential wrongdoing in the congressional probe of the Justice Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden.

New House Speaker Mike Johnson has taken a reserved approach to the impeachment inquiry, urging members to conduct a thorough and fair investigation with no predetermined outcome. Washington Post

Meta demands advertisers disclose use of AI in political pitches

Meta Platforms Inc. will soon require advertisers to disclose when political or social issue ads have been created or altered by artificial intelligence, aiming to prevent users from being fooled by misinformation.

The rules, which go into effect next year, will require advertisers to disclose when AI or other digital tools are used in Facebook or Instagram ads on social issues, elections, or politics, Nick Clegg, the company’s vice president of global affairs, announced Wednesday in a blog post. Advertisers will need to say when AI is used to depict real people doing or saying something they didn’t actually do or when a digitally created person or event is made to look realistic, among other cases.

If advertisers fail to disclose when they are using AI or other digital tools in these types of ads, Meta will reject the message. After repeated failures to disclose the use of these tools, the company can issue penalties against the advertiser. The policy doesn’t apply to small changes such as cropping an image or correcting the color.

Meta’s advertising policy comes as tech companies are grappling with the ripple effects of AI. Earlier this year, Google announced a similar policy requiring election advertisers to disclose when their messages have been altered or created by AI. Social media companies also are struggling to keep up with a surge of misinformation proliferating across platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and X, formerly Twitter. In the wake of the Israel-Hamas war for example, video game footage passed off as war action has been circulated on social media apps. Bloomberg News

When NBC News hosted the third GOP primary debate of the 2024 cycle Wednesday night, it did so in partnership with a conservative media organization that ‘’bankrolled’' (in the words of a company executive) a documentary floating flimsy allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Such partnerships are commonplace for Republican debates. The same organization, Salem Media Group, co-hosted four debates with CNN as a media partner during the 2016 election cycle. But in the years since, many of its popular talk-radio and podcast hosts have made notably inflammatory remarks about political figures and social issues, in addition to Salem’s investment in pro-Donald Trump 2020 revisionism.

Now, NBC is drawing some criticism for partnering with Salem, even though it may not have had much say in the matter.

It was the Republican National Committee that assigned Salem to partner with NBC — and although Salem radio host Hugh Hewitt will serve as one of the moderators, NBC News will retain full editorial control over the questions asked, a network spokesperson said.

Still, Salem’s overtly political and rightward shift has raised questions about the undertaking. ‘’This is a major mistake for NBC,’’ said Brian Rosenwald, who wrote a 2019 book about the history of political talk radio. ‘’I think it really undermines their journalistic credibility.’’

Salem Media Group served as the executive producer of ‘’2000 Mules,’’ a film released last year by right-wing pundit Dinesh D’Souza that purported to demonstrate that rampant illegality flipped the results of the 2020 presidential election. A fact-check by Reuters found that it ‘’does not provide any concrete, verifiable evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.’’ Washington Post

Republican governor retains seat in Mississippi

Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi secured a second term, according to the Associated Press, fending off a vigorous challenge from Brandon Presley, a conservative Democrat whom he cast as a far-left acolyte of President Biden, and overcoming concerns about a shortage of excitement among conservatives.

Presley conceded to Reeves, a Republican, shortly before midnight.

While the outcome was no surprise, given the Republican Party’s dominance in the state and the difficulties in unseating incumbent governors, it did not come quite as easily as some might have expected at the outset of the race. Presley, a little-known utilities regulator, mounted an energetic campaign that kept Reeves on his toes.

“This victory sure is sweet,” Reeves said on Tuesday night.

“This victory belongs to you,” he told supporters. “This victory is more than just who will occupy the governor’s mansion over the next four years. It’s really about the direction that our state will go over the next four years. Mississippi has momentum.”

Reeves, who was first elected governor in 2019, campaigned on his conservative credentials while constantly linking Presley to Biden and other national Democrats who are widely unpopular in Mississippi.

He boasted about tax cuts he had signed and promised to chase his unrealized ambition of eliminating the state’s income tax. Reeves also pointed to raises for teachers, which he signed into law last year and which were among the largest in state history, and to the fact that unemployment had dropped to its lowest rate in decades.

Presley traveled the state arguing for expanding Medicaid and slashing the state’s grocery tax, which is one of the highest in the nation, saying he would bring relief to working-class families. He focused heavily on mobilizing Black voters, but he also believed that he could peel away white centrists and Republicans who were drawn to his message.

Presley, a second cousin of Elvis Presley and a former mayor of Nettleton, Miss., a town of about 2,000 in the northern part of the state, focused on his personal story of struggling through poverty as a child. He cast Reeves as disconnected from the experiences of the state’s working poor. New York Times



