Republicans and antiabortion advocates search for a winning strategy after watching voters in Ohio choose access

On every ballot question since the fall of Roe v. Wade protections, including those in states like Kansas, Michigan, and Kentucky, voters have sided with abortion access advocates . And with several other states now looking to add similar measures to their ballots in 2024, antiabortion and Republican strategists are trying to figure out how to break that streak.

Voters in Ohio, a red state, passed an amendment enshrining the right to an abortion in their constitution by about 56 to 43 percent, according to unofficial results . While multiple states had races on Tuesday that were considered potential bellwethers of how much abortion can still galvanize the electorate, Ohio was the only one in which abortion was directly on the ballot.

WASHINGTON — Republicans and antiabortion activists are scrambling to figure out how to effectively make a case against abortion rights on ballot questions, after voters demonstrated Tuesday that they still strongly support access to reproductive care.

“This is an issue that cuts against us, so we need to figure out how to talk about it in a way that doesn’t turn off a lot of voters,” said David Kochel, a Republican strategist who served in top roles in former Florida governor Jeb Bush’s and Utah Senator Mitt Romney’s presidential campaigns. “We have a lot of people in our party who insist on a purity test on this issue, and we’re working that out.”

Where exactly abortion will appear on the ballot in 2024 is still developing, as many groups are still getting their language approved. But advocates in states including Nevada, Arizona, South Dakota, and Florida are working to add abortion protection measures to their ballots next fall. Two — Nevada and Arizona — helped deliver President Biden the White House in 2020. Work is underway in other several other states as well.

“In hundreds of races since Donald Trump’s conservative Supreme Court appointments overturned Roe v. Wade, we’ve seen Americans overwhelmingly side with President Biden and Democrats’ vision for this country,” said Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s 2024 campaign manager, in a statement. “That same choice will be before voters again next November, and we are confident the American people will send President Biden and Vice President Harris back to the White House to keep working for them.”

After the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling in June 2022, abortion regulation was left up to the states, and many Republican-led legislatures moved to curtail or ban providing abortions within their borders. But access advocates found a measure of success using constitutional amendments to put the matter directly in front of voters, often circumventing GOP-held legislatures altogether.

In Nevada, a coalition is working to put a measure on the ballot as early as 2024 to expand on the already-protected right to an abortion to broader reproductive care, such as birth control and tubal ligation. If they are successful, abortion opponents acknowledge defeating a ballot measure will be tough in the purple state.

“I’ll just be candid: We have an uphill battle here in Nevada,” said Jason Guinasso, an attorney who represents a new Nevada PAC called Coalition for Parents and Children, which filed a legal challenge to the potential ballot measure. “Ultimately in Nevada, a woman’s right to abortion is protected, and so a defeat of this constitutional amendment doesn’t change the law such as it is in Nevada, so I think we have to communicate that well in the public square.”

In Ohio, Republicans tried and failed to raise the threshold for passing constitutional amendments to 60 percent of the popular vote, which would have made passing the abortion amendment harder. In Florida, another red state that has trended Republican in recent years, that higher threshold is already in place.

Andrew Shirvell, founder and executive director of Florida Voice for the Unborn, is leading a “Decline to Sign” campaign against the amendment, which would enshrine the right to abortion “before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health” in the constitution. He said that if the abortion access proponents fail to get the amendment on the ballot next year, that could help antiabortion advocates convince the GOP state legislature that it should pursue a ban on abortions starting at conception.

Asked how to square that goal with appealing to voters who support some abortion access, Shirvell said that they just need enough voters to vote no or simply skip over the question. But the higher threshold to pass it “is likely what is going to save us.” He said that decisions about how the antiabortion side’s message needs to be tailored, based on the Ohio results, will be made in the coming weeks and months.

Protect Women Ohio, which helmed the losing campaign against the abortion amendment, did not directly answer questions from the Globe about what was next for their effort. PWO’s press secretary referred the Globe to a statement from Tuesday night.

“We are just getting started,” it said.

Antiabortion advocates pointed to the fact that while Democrats are using these abortion initiatives as ways to turn out voters, once the ballot measures are voted on, the issue may not be as powerful of a driver as when it’s on the ballot.

“It’s a one-shot deal,” said Kristi Hamrick, a spokesperson for Students for Life of America. “We have to organize as early as possible to counter what will be a well funded and large campaign to push abortion into state constitutions.”

Lissandra Villa Huerta can be reached at lissandra.villa@globe.com. Follow her @LissandraVilla.