Scorecard: How the candidates fared in the third Republican debate

Indeed, with the Republican National Committee setting rules that make it increasingly harder for candidates to qualify for each new debate, only five appeared on the stage in Miami Wednesday night: Haley, DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. Former president Donald Trump qualified for the debate, but once again skipped the proceedings.

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has gained momentum and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hasn’t in key early presidential primary states. War broke out in Gaza. A number of candidates either dropped out or found themselves close to doing so.

For those on stage, their campaigns were in a state of urgency. Trump’s lead is large and growing, and time is getting short. There are less than 11 weeks before the first votes are counted in Iowa.

With that background, we come to the grades. They are based on two factors: First, the individual performance of the candidates. Second, whether the candidates did what they needed to do given the state of their campaigns. For example, DeSantis needed to assert himself as the only alternative to Trump. Haley needed to weather the attacks that come when a candidate has momentum. The others needed to do just enough to qualify for the next debate.

DeSantis

Grade: D

DeSantis has long contended that he is in a different category than everyone else running. The truth, he says, is that one of three people will be elected president next year: Joe Biden, Trump, or himself.

Three debates in, DeSantis has yet to prove he belongs in a category with Biden and Trump. In the first debate, he was a nonfactor. In the second debate, he barely spoke in the first 15 minutes. In this debate, he once again receded into the background.

This is a big problem for DeSantis. What he needed to do was reassure donors and activists that he is the Trump alternative. He didn’t do that.

Haley

Grade: B

Haley was supposed to be on defense all night from her opponents, but instead she had a polished performance that included a clever retort to an underhanded attack at her footwear.

On the two factors for grading, she had the best performance and she did what she needed to: Do no harm to her momentum. While she wasn’t electric enough to earn an A grade (the debate format certainly didn’t help), no harm was done.

With this debate, she’s a step closer to bumping off DeSantis as the clear alternative to Trump — or perhaps to even becoming Trump’s running mate someday.

Scott

Grade: F

Scott barely qualified yet he got on the stage. And then he proceeded to do nothing with the opportunity. Rather than sharing a unique vision for the country that could appeal to voters, he largely just took space and time from others.

On foreign policy, he mostly agreed with the four others. On the economy, he advocated cutting taxes, as most Republicans do. On abortion, he didn’t have the softest answer or the hardest. In fact, he oddly challenged DeSantis to join him in a federal ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy — but DeSantis has already signed a six-week ban in Florida, which plays better to the Republican base.

Christie

Grade: C+

Viewers saw a different side to Christie in this debate from the one trick, Trump-bashing pony of previous contests. The former New Jersey governor struck a tone of an experienced, somber grown-up who could actually be president. He was also the only one attempting to be aspirational. And he still got some Trump zingers in there.

Was it a performance that changed the narrative for Christie? No. But his job on the debate stage was simply to qualify for the next debate. He may have accomplished that by offering a comfortable option for those whose first choice didn’t qualify for the debate (and may be dropping out soon).

Ramaswamy

Grade: C

Since the last debate, it has felt like someone let the air out of whatever balloon Ramaswamy had been sailing in for his campaign. His unfavorable rating has become a problem.

Ramaswamy had two goals for the evening: Don’t be boring, and create contrasts with everyone else on the stage, something he especially did on foreign policy. He accomplished both of those goals. His grade would be higher, but he again made divisive statements likely to turn voters away rather than attract them to his cause. In an otherwise tame debate, Ramaswamy went after Haley’s daughter and she replied by calling him “scum.” Not sure how that helped.

