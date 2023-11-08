Brandeis University twists away from the First Amendment

The university is named after Louis D. Brandeis , a lion of the law, the first person of Jewish faith to sit on the Supreme Court — and, as the university’s website points out, a justice who made “an indelible mark on modern jurisprudence by shaping free speech, the right to privacy and the rights of ordinary citizens.”

Brandeis University’s decision to defund Brandeis Students for Justice in Palestine makes it the first private university in the country to essentially ban a chapter of that group from its campus. With that, it also turns its back on the First Amendment legacy of its namesake.

Advertisement

The university’s policy statement on “Free Speech and Free Expression” endorses this statement from Justice Brandeis: “If there be a time to expose through discussion the falsehood and fallacies, to avert the evil by the processes of education, the remedy to be applied is more speech, not enforced silence.” The Brandeis University policy statement goes on to say that “the university has a responsibility to encourage the airing of the widest range of political and scholarly opinions and to prevent attempts to shut down conversations, no matter what their topic.”

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

But now, shutting down conversations via defunding is the university’s response to Brandeis SJP. While Brandeis University “embraces its principles of free speech,” according to a spokesperson, the principles do not extend to the campus chapter of National Students for Justice in Palestine because it “openly supports Hamas, a terrorist organization.” Students can express their support for Palestinians or their criticism of Israel’s policies “in a manner that does not harass or threaten others,” the spokesperson said. In that spirit, she added, more than 100 students “expressed their support for the Palestinians and mourned those killed in Gaza as part of a peaceful gathering on campus Monday evening.” It’s a balancing act that doesn’t quite work.

Advertisement

As the Globe reported, Brandeis president Ronald Liebowitz reached the decision to defund Brandeis SJP after a series of online posts were made following the horrific Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas. In an Oct. 9 post, the group said, “We rise today in unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian resistance in all its forms. ... We reject the characterization of Palestinian resistance as ‘terrorism.’ ” Liebowitz told the Globe that additional posts by the campus group, as well as by the national chapter, crossed a “red line.” This includes the slogan used by the group, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” which Liebowitz said he views as a call for the “erasure” of Israel. The Brandeis group also posted messages celebrating the attack.

According to Liebowitz, this is not protected speech. According to the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, a free speech advocacy group, it is. (While Brandeis is a private university, it accepts federal funds.) “While criminal conduct, such as issuing true threats, incitement, or providing material support to terrorist groups is unprotected, there is no evidence these students have done anything other than engage in fully protected speech — even if it is speech many members of the Brandeis community find deeply offensive,” Alex Morey, FIRE’s director of campus rights advocacy, wrote in a letter to Liebowitz.

Debate over the limits of speech has broken out at universities across the country, as the Israeli-Hamas war rages on. That debate is nothing new at Brandeis, a nonsectarian university that was founded by the American Jewish community. In 2006, for example, university officials removed an exhibit of paintings by Palestinian teenagers who had been asked to produce the art work by an Israeli Jewish student who said she wanted to bring the Palestinian viewpoint to campus.

Advertisement

But there have also been efforts to encourage dialogue and understanding in the spirit of Justice Brandeis. In 2007, former president Jimmy Carter visited Brandeis to speak about his book, “Palestine: Peace Not Apartheid.” Although controversy preceded the visit, Carter was “greeted by a standing ovation” and spoke to a “polite audience,” according to a report in Brandeis Now. Carter stood by the book and the title, but, according to The New York Times, apologized for what was called a language mistake — “a sentence in which he seemed to suggest that Palestinians would not have to end their suicide bombings and acts of terrorism until Israel withdraws from the territories.” After Carter’s Brandeis appearance, Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz spoke at the same venue to present the Israeli side of the argument.

As Eileen McNamara, then a Globe columnist and Brandeis journalism professor, wrote at the time, “It is a delicate balance for the academy, trying to promote civility without stifling speech.” Given the passage of time and all the emotions aroused by this new and terrible war, the delicate balance achieved then is much harder to reach today. It may feel impossible. But as Liebowitz reminded the Brandeis community in a speech he gave in 2018, it was also Justice Brandeis who said: “Most of the things worth doing in the world had been declared impossible before they were done.”

Advertisement

The challenge of the First Amendment is honoring it as a foundational principle of this democracy when we are least inclined. That may be hard, but it’s not impossible.

Joan Vennochi is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her @joan_vennochi.