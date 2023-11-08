Exxon Mobil CEO tells Boston crowd he’s all in on oil

In 2019, Maura Healey, then the state’s attorney general, filed a lawsuit accusing Exxon Mobil of lying to Massachusetts consumers about its knowledge of climate change. Exxon’s requests to dismiss the suit have been thrown out of court. Woods was Exxon’s CEO in 2019, and last week he boldly parachuted into enemy territory and essentially thumbed his nose at his adversaries.

Kudos to reporter ­­­­Jon Chesto and photographer Pat Greenhouse for their coverage of the speech by Exxon Mobil’s chairman and CEO, Darren Woods, before the Boston College Chief Executives Club ( “Exxon Mobil CEO says he’s still betting big on oil,” Business, Nov. 2).

Sidestepping the lawsuit, he described Exxon Mobil’s plans to expand its fossil fuel extraction program, leaving the implication that he knows better than the best minds of our generation. No longer able to deny climate change (researchers found in 2017 that the company had acknowledged that reality), Woods now sows doubt and distractions about the solutions, saying that oil will be a big part of the energy mix for years to come — a point no one can deny — but then he goes on to say that fossil fuels will drive economic growth and be “good for US energy security.”

When former State Street chief executive Jay Hooley, an Exxon board member who appeared with Woods, pointed out criticisms of oil companies’ failure to pivot to sustainable energy, Woods dismissed this idea as “superficial.”

Thanks are due to the Boston College Chief Executives Club for bringing Woods to town and letting us see in detail the dangerous trajectory of his corporation.

William Beckett

Watertown