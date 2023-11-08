For the sake of good government, Legislature could use an audit

Re “DiZoglio’s bid for legislative audit denied: AG says she has no legal authority for such a review” (Page A1, Nov. 4):

“Lead us not into temptation” — it is a prayerful request made by many.

In regard to the Legislature, may I ask the voters of the Commonwealth, if faced with a ballot question that would grant Diana DiZoglio’s office the authority to audit the lawmakers, to keep that prayerful request in mind.