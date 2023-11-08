For the sake of good government, Legislature could use an audit

Re “DiZoglio’s bid for legislative audit denied: AG says she has no legal authority for such a review” (Page A1, Nov. 4):
“Lead us not into temptation” — it is a prayerful request made by many.
In regard to the Legislature, may I ask the voters of the Commonwealth, if faced with a ballot question that would grant Diana DiZoglio’s office the authority to audit the lawmakers, to keep that prayerful request in mind.
It has been demonstrated, time after time, that an unaudited Legislature, especially its leadership, can be seduced by its unchecked power. The names of Speakers Salvatore DiMasi, Thomas Finneran, and Charles Flaherty are etched into our history for having yielded to the temptation offered by their unaudited positions.
We are a nation founded on the principle of checks and balances. No person or office should have absolute, unchecked power because, as the artist Jenny Holzer has written, “Abuse of power comes as no surprise.”
I am a Democrat from a big family of blue-collar workers. A portrait of FDR graced our dining room wall when I was growing up. I voted Republican only once in a partisan election. Our Massachusetts Legislature has accomplished many good things, but some of its leaders have strayed. Let’s help them stay on the straight and narrow.
Give the state auditor the authority to audit the Legislature.
Jim Walsh
Nahant