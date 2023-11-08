Mike Dukakis a history maker — and mensch — in our midst

I read with appreciation Renée Loth’s piece about former governor Michael Dukakis on the occasion of his 90th birthday (“Mike Dukakis, an exemplar of civic engagement,” Opinion, Nov. 3). Truly the definition of a mensch.

At the Massachusetts Historical Society, we have started an oral history project focusing on the history makers in our midst. We also had a chance to sit down with Dukakis recently and record his thoughts for posterity. In our interview, he reflects on his early years and upbringing, and you can see the kind of man he would grow up to be.

It is so inspiring to hear someone so devoted to public service urging a life of purpose for young people. For years, he taught his Northeastern students how to govern, in his words, with “integrity and competence.” Dukakis was happy to relate that “they’re all doing great things.”