Republicans might be done asking voters to weigh in on abortion

A year after the demise of nationwide abortion rights, it seems that Republicans are the dog that caught the car and they have no idea what to do next.

Republicans seem fresh out of ideas when it comes to abortion. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some Republicans have tried to run away from the issue, focusing on inflation or national security or the economy, but in 2022, the abortion issue helped Democrats fend off a red wave in congressional elections . In 2023, Republicans have tried different approaches. Ohio abortion opponents relied on misinformation , insisting that a ballot initiative to secure abortion rights would deny parents the ability to weigh in on minors’ access to gender-affirming care or require a right to abortion for any reason all the way until birth. Glenn Youngkin, Virginia’s Republican governor, presented a ban after 15 weeks as a sensible compromise and called on Republican state legislative candidates to rally around him. None of that worked either .

The irony is that they have an escape hatch when it comes to abortion, and it’s the very thing that conservatives denounced for decades: relying on the Supreme Court.

Before the Supreme Court destroyed the right to choose abortions, the GOP had a favorite talking point: The abortion issue should be returned to voters. Republicans insisted that Roe had wrongly nationalized the abortion issue and spurned possible compromises that would have cooled off the debate. Reversing Roe and returning the issue to the states, Republicans insisted, would make the fight less polarized, and besides, it was the right and more democratic thing to do.

Now that we have seen what it means to return the abortion issue to the voters, Republicans are having second thoughts. Abortion-rights supporters have won all seven ballot initiative fights on the issue since 2022, including those in deep red states like Kansas, Kentucky, Montana, and Ohio. Republicans have responded by looking for ways to take the issue away from the people and believe they have a perfect ally: the same Supreme Court that reversed Roe v. Wade.

The Supreme Court is already weighing whether to take up a challenge to the Food and Drug Administration’s authority to approve mifepristone, a drug used in more than half of all abortions. Conservative judges, from Texas district judge Matthew Kacsmaryk to those on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, have embraced this effort — and signed off on extraordinarily broad ideas about who has standing to sue in the first place. This litigation is meant to attack voters’ support for abortion in two ways. First, by reshaping the rules of standing, these cases can make it easier for other conservative movements to seek social change in the federal courts. Second, the FDA case could lead to limits on access to the most common abortion method, even in states that have voted to protect abortion. If that gambit is successful, it will set a precedent for conservatives to challenge the FDA’s approval of other drugs used for abortion and contraception.

Abortion opponents have other plans in the federal courts. Jonathan Mitchell, a leading antiabortion lawyer, has filed a suit on behalf of the town of Eunice, N.M., challenging the state’s reproductive rights protections. Mitchell insists that a federal law that has rarely been enforced in the last century, the Victorian-era Comstock Act, is actually a de facto abortion ban that trumps state protections like the ones Ohioans just embraced.

Other conservative strategies rely on the probability that conservative judges will be willing to chip away at the right to travel for abortions. Idaho has made it a crime to assist a minor seeking abortion, including in states where the procedure is protected. Several counties in Texas now allow anyone to sue people who use county roads to transport patients for abortions. These laws are intended to tee up test cases for conservative judges.

It’s not surprising that abortion opponents would be willing to give up so fast on leaving the abortion issue to the people. Since the 1960s, the antiabortion movement also has been a fetal personhood movement, one that views the protection of a right to life as a human rights issue far more important than the will of the majority. That means that abortion opponents will happily take the issue from voters — just as they long accused the Supreme Court of doing with Roe v. Wade — if they think that is the best way to advance fetal rights.

But what about Republican politicians? GOP candidates, after all, could proclaim themselves to be pro-choice, or oppose criminal restrictions, or take any number of other steps to appeal to swing voters who despise the bans that have arisen since Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. It seems, however, that GOP leaders think they can’t afford to offend abortion foes, who might withdraw large donations or simply stay at home on election day.

Indeed, Republicans will likely be happier when they can pass the buck to the conservative federal judiciary. If the Supreme Court undermines the FDA’s authority to approve drugs or reinvents the Comstock Act as an abortion ban, Republicans can have it both ways. When speaking to social conservatives, they can claim credit for the composition of the courts. When speaking to other voters, Republicans can dodge responsibility and simply claim to be listening to the courts.

So this year may have reinforced the idea that returning the abortion issue to voters will lead to wins for abortion rights. But voters may not be the ones to decide after all.

Mary Ziegler is a professor of law at the University of California, Davis. Her latest book is “Roe: The History of a National Obsession.”