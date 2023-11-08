7 tips for getting your rental application to the top of the pile

To ease the path to success, we asked local real estate experts for advice on how to move your rental application to the top of the pile.

In September, 12 applicants on average were competing for the same vacant apartment in Greater Boston, RentCafe, a real estate marketplace, reported .

In a medical and educational hub like Greater Boston, housing is in demand. Prospective renters, faced with a lack of inventory and rising prices, enter into a quest that can seem daunting, if not impossible.

1. Complete the application

This may seem glaringly obvious, but real estate experts warn not to underestimate the power of a perfect packet.

Advertisement

A model application means “everything is done, all the blank spots [are] filled in,” said Rachael Kulik, a real estate broker for Insight Realty Group, who is based primarily in Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury. “The one thing that a landlord hates doing is asking questions about a blank spot or a missing bit of information.”

Tanisha Salmon, a realtor with Keller Williams Realty in Easton, said it’s not just a matter of convenience: A full packet proves that “You are someone who is serious, who is responsible, who is ready,” Salmon said.

2. Be proactive

Communication throughout the rental process is key.

Kulik said to ask a lot of questions, especially about the requirements. The most important information can be learned from the fine print of the application and through conversations with the landlord.

Some landlords don’t take cosigners, and other landlords take cosigners only if they’re based in Massachusetts, she said. “My biggest piece of advice is to get as much information about the unit qualifications as possible.”

Diligent communication and cautious reading of the property requirements can help prospective renters avoid scams, said Nicholas Wise, a Boston-based Coldwell Banker Realty agent.

Advertisement

3. Maintain good credit

It’s easier said than done, but there are a few tricks to make this happen during the rental application process.

Since most landlords do background and credit checks, Salmon said, it’s crucial to maintain a good credit score. She said partnering with a landlord or rental agency that allows for credit self-reporting can protect your credit, boosting your application.

How?

“A lot of agents will run a ‘hard check’ on you immediately, which affects your credit,” Kulik said. As opposed to submitting applications to a dozen apartments and having the landlords/property managers run a credit report, Kulik recommended pulling your own credit report from Experian.

Sometimes landlords want a USA Background Check and an eviction check, too, however, she added.

Salmon said the goal of these checks is to identify people who will honor their financial obligations.

“You may have a mishap, and that can bring your score down. You may have student loans that you deferred. Those things happen,” she said. “If you are someone who says, ‘Listen, I know that my score is not up to par, and this is why,’ that kind of weighs heavily as well.”

4. Get the perfect reference

While tidy bookkeeping and clear communication go far, local realtors said, references can make or break an application.

If a reference can attest that the prospective renter will “pay their rent on time” and be a responsible tenant, Wise said, the application improves drastically. “I always have a landlord give the other landlord a call,” he said.

Advertisement

In some cases, asking an employer for a reference can be better than a past landlord, Salmon said. “I find that landlords are sometimes hesitant to call other landlords when they’re provided as references because if someone is being evicted, [landlords] will probably give favorable reviews.”

5. Seasons matter

Like ice skating on the Frog Pond or swimming on the Cape, the Boston rental market has seasons.

“The season makes a difference,” Kulik said. In Greater Boston, there are two rental cycles for move-ins – June and September. The “doctor cycle” is June to July, and the college cycle starts in September with the fall semester.

“Not everybody realizes there’s two cycles, which also can affect the length of a lease, especially for the offseason,” she said. “You might see an eight-month lease. You might see an 18-month lease, and that’s why.”

6. Start your search early

With a complex process and a lot of paperwork to navigate, Wise said, the secret is to start early.

When looking for a September lease, he said, it’s best to start looking in January or February. Since many units “come up throughout the spring,” it’s best to have all your information ready to send right away. “This shows that you’re interested and shows that you’re organized,” Wise said.

7. Prove you are prepared for the cost

“Be aware of all the costs associated with getting a rental property,” Salmon said.

Prospective renters should also ask about any variables that could change that cost. In some cases, she said, landlords “add a couple hundred bucks if there’s a third person in a two-bedroom.”

Advertisement

Read the fine print on the application. Real estate experts say you should be prepared for upfront fees beyond the monthly rent.

In the Boston area, costs often include the first month’s rent, last month’s rent, security deposit, and broker fees, Salmon said. “That could be a heavy lift for a lot of people.”

But there’s support out there if you do find yourself in financial straits after renting an apartment. “In terms of getting assistance, and having all your funds together, there’s so many programs out there,” she said. Salmon mentioned Residential Assistance for Families in Transition, a state program focused on providing financial aid “with rent or other housing costs” for those “facing eviction, foreclosure, loss of utilities, and other housing emergencies.”

Zenobia Pellissier Lloyd can be reached at zenobia.lloyd@globe.com.