Home of the Week: For $839,900 in Weymouth, a spot at the beach

Year built 1918

Square feet 1,488

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full

Sewer/water Public

Taxes $5,821 (2023)

If the word “Weymouth” elicits only images of traffic jams on Route 3 stretching to the event horizon or of traffic stopped on Route 3A, it’s time to update your memory bank.

Weymouth also means beaches. Yep. Beaches.

The sands of George Lane Beach, for one, rise to the boulder-reinforced concrete break wall in front of this two-story home, which boasts views of Fore River, Hingham Bay, Boston Harbor Islands, and the Boston skyline itself.

The home is on a 0.07-acre lot across the street from the beach. Seven Roads Real Estate Media

A white picket fence surrounds a small front yard that works better as a viewing platform for the ocean’s antics — the Atlantic Ocean is across the street — than it does for sporting activity of any sort. The front entry is on the left side of the house, and it opens into the living/dining room.

The home requires flood insurance. Seven Roads Real Estate Media

At 445 square feet, this open space is, in a sense, a duplicate of the lawn; it’s designed to treat the Atlantic Ocean like a non-stop entertainment center. From the left to the right, and even around the corner, it’s window after window after window. The better to see nature with, my dear. Even the front door is mostly glass.

Advertisement

The living room, which takes up 300 square feet of that space, includes a gas fireplace. The dining area makes up the rest, with the table positioned before two pairs of windows. The open layout offers a coffered ceiling and recessed lighting.

The flooring everywhere on this level except for the bath is an engineered hardwood the color of driftwood.

At either end of the stairwell in the center of the house are access points to the 215-square-foot kitchen. The cabinets are white with beadboard or glass doors. The backsplash is white subway tile, the appliances are stainless steel, and the countertops are quartz. The narrow sink sits underneath a window. The kitchen has exposed beams and recessed lighting.

Advertisement

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Seven Roads Real Estate Media

Off the kitchen is the first of two full baths. It features ceramic tile flooring, a single vanity with a vessel sink, and a shower/tub combination with a white subway tile surround and a pair of narrow windows set above it.

There’s a three-season room off the kitchen that serves as a mudroom and offers access to the single-car garage and the driveway. It’s also a direct access point to a fenced-in backyard with a wooden deck and a stone patio.

The first-floor bath offers a tub/shower combination. Seven Roads Real Estate Media

The fenced-in backyard features a deck and a paver patio. Seven Roads Real Estate Media

The three bedrooms and the main full bath occupy the second floor. The primary bedroom is 196 square feet and has three windows and a closet behind a pair of sliding doors. The other two bedrooms range from 149 to 179 square feet and offer ocean views.

The bedrooms share a full bath with beadboard wainscoting and aqua walls. The bath has a single vanity with white cabinetry, a gray ceramic tile floor, and a shower with a white subway tile surround and a rain shower-glass door. There’s a laundry closet with a stacked washer and dryer just outside the bathroom.

The primary bedroom is in the back of the house. Seven Roads Real Estate Media

The secondary bedrooms boast water views. Seven Roads Real Estate Media

The flooring on the second level is hardwood everywhere except for the bathroom. Seven Roads Real Estate Media

The second-floor bath is shower only. Seven Roads Real Estate Media

There's a laundry closet outside the second-floor bath. Seven Roads Real Estate Media

The flooring on this level, except for the bath, is hardwood.

There is no basement. The home has a crawlspace and a walk-up attic.

The flood insurance costs roughly $2,200 a year, per the listing agent: Gretchen Cupples of Premier Properties in Easton.

Advertisement

Follow John R. Ellement on X @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes unless they are new-builds and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at Boston.com/address-newsletter.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.