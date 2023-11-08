76ers deliver Celtics a second straight road loss after five-game winning streak to open season

Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were held to 16 and 11 points, apiece. Porzingis led the way with 29, but certainly wishes he could have found three more.

Wednesday’s matchup against the 76ers figured to offer a good gauge of Boston’s ability to bounce back, and its progress. Philadelphia appeared headed to an easy win before the Celtics made a surge, nearly erasing a late 15-point deficit. But Kristaps Porzingis’s potential game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds was off, allowing the 76ers to escape with a 106-103 win.

PHILADELPHIA — When the Celtics lost to the Timberwolves Monday, the mood was generally upbeat afterward. It was their first setback of the season, it had come in overtime, and Derrick White had not even played.

Joel Embiid had 27 points and Tyrese Maxey added 25 for the 76ers, who won their sixth in a row despite making just 9 of 34 3-pointers.

The 76ers led, 102-87, with less than three minutes to play before Boston made a late push. A Porzingis 3-point play with 1:35 left made it 104-96, and after a pair of White free throws, a steal and layup by Tatum pulled Boston within 104-100 with 1:01 remaining.

After a timeout, the Celtics had a strong defensive possession before Embiid hit a tough 20-foot turnaround just before the shot clock expired. Brown answered with a 3-pointer with 32.5 seconds to play and the Celtics forced a shot-clock violation at the other end with 8.5 seconds remaining. Porzingis created a solid look from the top of the key, but his attempt fell just short.

The Celtics have generally deployed Al Horford on Embiid over the years. But Horford does not start now, leaving Boston with a bit of a conundrum. At the start, Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla put 6-foot-5-inch guard Jrue Holiday on Embiid, with center Porzingis lurking as a help defender at the rim.

Embiid seemed too focused on trying to exploit a perceived mismatch and had little success for a stretch, as a pair of turnovers ignited fast-break chances in an 11-0 Boston run.

White, who rejoined the team around 4 p.m. after missing the last two games due to the birth of his son, gave the Celtics a big lift in the first quarter, the guard registering team highs of 7 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists to help his team to a 27-22 lead.

The 76ers were probably not overly concerned about the deficit, however, because they were 0 for 9 from the 3-point line despite getting plenty of clean, open looks. That slowdown figured to shift.

The Celtics pushed their lead back to 10 points with Embiid on the bench at the start of the second quarter, and his breaks have often turned grisly for the 76ers in these matchups. But this time Philadelphia punched back with an 8-0 burst against Boston’s second unit.

Celtics guard Payton Pritchard’s inability to provide a spark off the bench buoyed the 76ers’ burst. Pritchard, who shot 0 for 7 over the past two games, went 0 for 3 in the opening half. And at the other end, the 76ers’ threes started to fall. Maxey hit a pair and Philadelphia was 5 for 8 overall, helping it take a 61-54 lead to the break.

The third quarter had opening-night sloppiness from both sides, with careless passes, bad misses, and simply disjointed play. It looked as if the first team to simply settle itself could create separation, but both struggled to even do that.

Finally, after a Sam Hauser 3-pointer tied the score at 71, the 76ers closed the quarter with a 10-0 burst that was sparked by a missed dunk by Porzingis. A runner by Patrick Beverley with 4.6 seconds left ended the run, and Embiid put a bow on it by swatting away Pritchard’s layup attempt at the buzzer.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.