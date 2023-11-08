Celtics at 76ers: Boston hopes to bounce back against surging Philadelphia and Joel Embiid

The Celtics suffered their first loss of the season Monday in a thrilling, 114-109 overtime contest against the stingy Minnesota Timberwolves. Their first bounce-back opportunity won’t be easy.

The Philadelphia 76ers are soaring, riding a five-game winning streak that has them tied with Boston atop the Eastern Conference standings. After a 1-point defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks in the season opener, the Sixers have been dominant, with double-digit wins in their last four contests. They’ll surely have vengeance on their minds after the Celtics prevailed in last year’s seven-game series in the second round of the playoffs.

James Harden, and his off-court drama, are gone. The Sixers sent him, PJ Tucker, and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers as part of a three-team trade involving the Oklahoma City Thunder; Philadelphia received Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Kenyon Martin Jr., and Marcus Morris in the deal, plus draft pick compensation.