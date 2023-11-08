Celtics at 76ers: Boston hopes to bounce back against surging Philadelphia and Joel Embiid

The Celtics suffered their first loss of the season Monday in a thrilling, 114-109 overtime contest against the stingy Minnesota Timberwolves. Their first bounce-back opportunity won’t be easy.
The Philadelphia 76ers are soaring, riding a five-game winning streak that has them tied with Boston atop the Eastern Conference standings. After a 1-point defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks in the season opener, the Sixers have been dominant, with double-digit wins in their last four contests. They’ll surely have vengeance on their minds after the Celtics prevailed in last year’s seven-game series in the second round of the playoffs.
James Harden, and his off-court drama, are gone. The Sixers sent him, PJ Tucker, and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers as part of a three-team trade involving the Oklahoma City Thunder; Philadelphia received Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Kenyon Martin Jr., and Marcus Morris in the deal, plus draft pick compensation.
Reigning MVP Joel Embiid is averaging a whopping 32.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game. He’ll be the best individual player the Celtics have faced so far this season.
Advertisement
Here’s a preview of the matchup:
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
TV, radio: NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -2. O/U: 227.5.
CELTICS
Season record: 5-1. vs. spread: 2-2, 2 pushes. Over/under: 5-1
Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 4-4, 2 pushes. Over/under: 5-5
76ERS
Season record: 5-1. vs. spread: 6-0. Over/under: 4-2
Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 8-2. Over/under: 6-4
TEAM STATISTICS
Points per game: Boston 123.5, Philadelphia 121.5
Points allowed per game: Boston 109.0, Philadelphia 108.3
Field goal percentage: Boston .483, Philadelphia .499
Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .440, Philadelphia .444
3-point percentage: Boston .372, Philadelphia .390
Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .339, Philadelphia .358
Stat of the day: According to Synergy, the Celtics are running post-up plays an average of 8.5 times per game. That’s the second-highest rate in the NBA and more than double their rate in 2022-23 (3.1).
Advertisement
Notes: Derrick White, who has missed the last two games because of the birth of his second child, is listed as probable for Wednesday’s contest, though he was also initially probable against the Timberwolves. Neemias Queta remains out with a foot injury. ... Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a co-star with Embiid. The fourth-year guard is averaging 25.5 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game while canning 44.2 percent of his 3-pointers. ... The 76ers rank fourth in points per game (121.5) and third in 3-point percentage (39.0 percent). Four of their five starters — Embiid, Maxey, Tobias Harris, and Kelly Oubre Jr. — have made at least 40 percent of their 3s. ... Kristaps Porzingis played 10:37 in the fourth quarter and overtime on Monday, but didn’t attempt a shot in those minutes. ... The Celtics are averaging the second-fewest bench points per game (24.3) in the NBA.
Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.