Charlie McAvoy’s appeal of his suspension is denied by the NHL

Charlie McAvoy’s four-game suspension for a high hit on Florida’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson Oct. 30 was upheld by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman Wednesday. The Bruins defenseman had appealed the penalty and was hoping to play in Thursday night’s game against the Islanders.
In his ruling, Bettman wrote that McAvoy “acknowledged that he ‘did not successfully deliver the check I intended to,’ noting that his intention was to deliver a shoulder-to-shoulder check on Mr. Ekman-Larsson.
“Mr. McAvoy reiterated that he had no intention to injure Mr. Ekman-Larsson on the play, and that he knows he made a mistake. Mr. McAvoy was respectful and appropriately remorseful for his actions.
In declining to shorten the suspension, Bettman added, “I cannot excuse actions, such as these, which are wholly avoidable.”
McAvoy, who already has missed games against the Maple Leafs, Red Wings, and Stars, will be eligible to play when the Bruins travel to Montreal for a Saturday night game with the Canadiens.
McAvoy is the team’s leading scorer among blue liners with 2 goals and 8 points.
