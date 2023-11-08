Gerry Boyce embraces new challenge as boys’ basketball coach at Everett High

His son, Gerell , won a Super Bowl with Everett in 2016 and went on to play football at Framingham State, and his younger son, Ghared , became Everett’s career scoring leader in basketball with over 2,000-plus.

Boyce served as an assistant under Chamblain the past four seasons and assisted John DiBiaso on the boys’ basketball bench from 2013-16. A former basketball and football standout at East Boston, Boyce (’90) played both sports during a post-grad year at St. Thomas More (Conn.) before returning to coach at his alma mater for 20 years.

After a lengthy interview process that included over a dozen candidates, Everett has promoted associate head coach Gerry Boyce to the role of boys’ basketball head coach following the resignation of Stanley Chamblain .

Advertisement

“This is an historic program,” said elder Boyce. “It’s always been known for football and basketball. I came here to hang up a banner and get a ring. It won’t be easy, but I’m up for the challenge.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

With over 30 years of coaching experience and a strong connection to Everett youth basketball due to his time working at the city’s Recreation Center, Boyce interviewed on the possibility of creating a strong program from the ground up.

Everett enters the season with a strong group of players led by Jaysaun Coggins, Lian Santos Dorosario, Allsin Desruisseauax, Cleevence Erilus, Steve Nunes, and Leison Ruiz.

Boyce has coached Everett’s summer and fall league teams for years and works a student-engagement specialist at the high school.

Ahead of his first season, the coach is sponsoring the team’s first Everett Turkey Giveback on Nov 13 at 6 p.m. at Everett High, donating 50 turkeys to the first families that arrive at the gym.

“I’m able to work with the youth and identify kids at a younger age and develop them and groom them for high school,” said Boyce. “Having that intel can allow us to mold the kids and try to shape them to play our style of play.”

Advertisement

A Shot for Life marathon

On Saturday and Sunday, A Shot for Life will run a 24-hour basketball event at Hanover’s Starland Sportsplex to raise funds for cancer research.

The A Shot For Life Gauntlet, which began in 2017 with 30 participants, has expanded to a large community of players, who will run in a set substitution pattern from 12 p.m. Saturday to 12 p.m. Sunday at the Sportsplex. Some players will play throughout a four-hour block, while some will take breaks between action throughout a 24-hour marathon of play.

This event has already generated $189,000 to benefit the cancer center at Massachusetts General Hospital, according to ASFL founder Mike Slonina .

Early signing period

A number of area high school seniors made their college destinations official Wednesday with the early signing period for letters of intent, which runs through Nov. 15. The early signing period for football is Dec. 20-22. Signees can send name/school/sport/college to hsssports@globe.com.

BASEBALL

Jake Cullen, Westford (Rhode Island)

Dillon Darnbrough, Bishop Feehan (Anna Maria)

Shane Evans, Bishop Feehan (UMass Lowell)

Jack Iovino, Medfield (Merrimack)

Gabe Knudsen, Hanover (Saint Anselm)

Jake Schoenberg, Holliston (Saint Anselm)

MEN’S LACROSSE

Shane Corcoran, Sandwich (Assumption)

Thomas Cronin, Hanover (Saint Anselm)

Matthew Lemay, Saint John’s of Shrewsbury (Saint Anselm)

Charlie Maraganis, Dracut (Marist)

Will Morse, Norwell (UMass)

Sean Walsh, Hull (Providence)

FIELD HOCKEY

Kerin Birch, Walpole (Bryant)

Abby Johnson, Walpole (New Hampshire)

Advertisement

Ava Meehan, Bishop Feehan (North Carolina)

Kathryn Murphy, Bishop Feehan (New Hampshire)

Eveline Ronzoni, Cohasset (Bentley)

Reagan Walder, Notre Dame of Hingham (Trinity)

SOFTBALL

Maddie Baker, Needham (Bentley)

Sarah Dupre, Bishop Feehan (Nichols)

Rebecca Harris, Tewksbury (Bentley)

Kaelyn Larkin, Medfield (Stony Brook)

Samantha Lincoln, Taunton (Texas Tech)

Shannon MacLeod, Notre Dame of Hingham (Boston College)

Thyanais Santiago, Methuen (UMass Lowell)

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Kelly Blake, Medfield (Boston College)

Callie Burchill, Braintree (Bentley)

Siobhan Colin, Notre Dame of Hingham (Middlebury)

Charlize Collins, Burlington (New Hampshire)

Willow Cyr, Concord-Carlisle (Cal-Berkeley)

Ryann Fauria, Bishop Feehan (Old Dominion)

Jill Gillis, Burlington (Assumption)

Jane Hilsabeck, Notre Dame of Hingham (Clemson)

Ava MacDonald, Braintree (Assumption)

Avery Mather, Dana Hall (Boston University)

Ayla McDermod, Hanover (Saint Anselm’s)

Aubrey McMahon, Notre Dame of Hingham (Colgate)

Lily Schmalz, Needham (Navy)

Ellie Thomas, Needham (New Hampshire)

Emma Van Allen, Bishop Feehan (Stonehill)

Ciara Williams, Notre Dame of Hingham (Hood)

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Olivia Avellar, Nauset (Boston University)

Ella Boughner, Braintree (Assumption)

Lauren Boughner, Masconomet (Merrimack)

Sydney Comeau, Notre Dame of Hingham (Holy Cross)

Emelia DaPonte, Notre Dame of Hingham (Salve Regina)

Madison Eddy, Bishop Feehan (Merrimack)

Sophia Foley, Hanover (UMass Amherst)

Kileigh Gorman, Bishop Feehan (UConn)

Ava Graham, Bishop Feehan (Holy Cross)

Lola Griffin, Notre Dame of Hingham (Bryant)

Natalie Mutschler, Hanover (Villanova)

Cassidy Paige, Tewksbury (Frostburg State)

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Lauren Talbott, Notre Dame of Hingham (Emmanuel)

SWIMMING & DIVING

Quinn Borchers, Medfield (St. Bonaventure)

Kara Leahy, Notre Dame of Hingham (Sacred Heart)

Alana Leen, Concord-Carlisle (Villanova)

Brooke Silvia, Bishop Feehan (Assumption)

Advertisement

Chloe Wukitch, Needham (Fairfield)

TRACK & FIELD

Lauren Augustyn, Bishop Feehan (Syracuse)

Noah Gomes D’Sa, Bishop Feehan (UMass Lowell)

Ella Kane, Medfield (Elon)

Kyle Kwiatek, St. Mary’s (Stonehill)

Tim Rank, Littleton (Northeastern)

Alexandra Saunders, Concord-Carlisle (Tulane)

MEN’S TENNIS

Lucas Bikkesbakker, Concord-Carlisle (Holy Cross)

GOLF

Jillian Johnson, Notre Dame of Hingham (Merrimack)

Thomas Murdough, Concord-Carlisle (Rutgers)

CREW

Peyton Balazy, Concord-Carlisle (Virginia)

FENCING

Samantha Nathanson, Needham (Temple)