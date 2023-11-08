Gloucester’s Gino Tripoli was held to three first-half touches, but he only needed one to send the Fishermen to the Division 3 boys’ soccer quarterfinals

“They’ve been doing it since they were 10 years old,” said Gloucester head coach Armando Marnoto, referring to the connection between Tripoli and Paone.

One to settle a cross from fellow senior captain Domenic Paone, who whipped the ball in from the left wing. The second to chop back past a pair of Newburyport defenders and get the ball to his left foot. And the third to fire his shot past goalie Jake Quattlebaum and into the top left corner.

Gino Tripoli didn’t have many touches in the first half, but the Gloucester star forward only needed three.

The lone tally was all the No. 2 Fishermen needed to eliminate No. 15 Newburyport, 1-0, in the second round of the Division 3 boys’ soccer tournament Wednesday night in Gloucester. It marked the first trip to the quarterfinals for the Fishermen in at least two decades.

Tripoli, the Northeastern Conference Player of the Year with 31 regular-season goals, missed Gloucester’s first-round win over East Bridgewater due to a suspension after drawing a red card. Back in the lineup for the Fishermen (16-3-1), Tripoli didn’t miss a beat in making an impact against the reigning D3 state champions.

“This past week, watching my team from the sideline … [It] just fired me up,” Tripoli said. “I came into this game [and] I had to show up for my team and get them the win.”

As Tripoli drew double teams from the Clippers (13-5-2), with at least one defender marked right on his shoulder all game long, his touches were limited. But he made his impact in the second half defensively with two separate slide tackles to break up possession.

“You can see the power he has and the respect he carries pulling the defense back,” Marnoto said. “It opens up lanes for other players, too.”

Gloucester goalie Stefano Numerosi maintained a clean sheet with soaring stops such as this one against Newburyport. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Junior Stefano Numerosi recorded the shutout in net, keeping the Clippers off the board with seven saves. He denied senior Connor Spinney on a header in the first half with a diving stop and came off his line quickly in the second half to shut down an attempt from sophomore Ryan Gasbarro on the counter.

“Our team defense was unbelievable tonight, and we had to be against this team,” Marnoto said. “We just believed in it … I couldn’t be more ecstatic for this program.”

The Gloucester boys' soccer team runs to the bleachers to celebrate their 1-0 victory over Newburyport with their student body. It marked the Fishermen's first trip to the state quarterfinals in at least two decades. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Division 1 State

Concord-Carlisle 2, Leominster 1 — Brady Poor scored both goals for the top-ranked Patriots (17-0-1) in their second-round victory over the 16th-ranked Blue Devils (12-5-3).

Ludlow 3, St. John’s Prep 2 — Jayden Premo scored the overtime winner off a corner kick to lift the 20th-seeded Lions (17-1-2) to a second-round victory over the No. 4 Eagles (15-3-2), the defending state champion.

Division 2 State

Hopkinton 3, North Attleborough 2 — Jack Ianelli and Timofei Zakharov scored goals in the opening two minutes in a blazing-fast start, and Ianelli added his second in the 55th minute to lift the No. 8 Hillers (14-2-4) over 24th-seeded Red Rocketeers (8-9-3) in a second-round matchup.

Oliver Ames 3, Masconomet 0 — Joey Carney scored all three goals for the sixth-seeded Tigers (16-3-1) in their second-round victory over the No. 11 Chieftains (13-3-4).

Division 4 State

Cohasset 5, Whitinsville Christian 1 — Nathan Askjaer netted two goals and Ian Linhart, Tyler Henry, and Zach Smith added one goal apiece to lift the top-seeded Skippers (16-3-2) past the No. 16 Crusaders (9-6-5) into the state quarterfinals.

Globe correspondents Aiden Konold and Matty Wasserman contributed to this story.