Grace Layton helps Acton-Boxborough outlast King Philip in overtime to advance to the Division 1 girls’ soccer quarterfinals.

Layton jumped into the air twice, hands high above her head in celebration before she was tackled by exuberant teammates. The entire Revolution fan section charged onto the field in a mass display of joy and emotion.

Layton’s tally served as the winner in a 3-2 double overtime victory for No. 7 Acton-Boxborough over No. 10 King Philip in the Division 1 girls’ soccer second round. The Revolution (13-3-2) advance to the quarterfinals to face the winner of No. 2 Bishop Feehan and No. 18 Central Catholic.

The corner kick from senior Alexis Thermidor sailed to the front corner of the 6-yard box, bounced off of a head, and ricocheted off the crossbar. Acton-Boxborough senior Grace Layton sprung into action, clubbing the rebound off a short hop under the crossbar.

Advertisement

Grace Layton's winning goal in overtime triggered a wild reaction from her Acton-Boxborough teammates, and student body at-large, who rushed the field to join the celebration. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Senior Kaelyn Greene turned the game around, scoring twice in as many minutes to even the score. Greene capitalized on a rebound and then blasted a penalty kick into the left netting, erasing a 2-0 deficit with 13 minutes to play in regulation.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I’m normally a really confident penalty kick taker,” said Greene. “One of my teammates, Virginia Head said ‘Greenie, you take this’. I wouldn’t have taken it if she didn’t say that.”

“She’s been our super substitute all year,” said Acton-Boxborough coach Ru Sweeney. “Usually it’s at full back, but we needed a spark and she is the spark.”

Junior Dani Lomuscio and sophomore Ella Lussier scored for the Warriors (16-4-0), with both assists credited to senior Heidi Lawrence.

The will to win shined through for the Revolution. Sweeney called a timeout after the Warriors’ pair of goals and the Revolution reset, focused on getting balls in behind the defense and forcing the opposition’s backline to turn their backs. The mental and strategic refocusing paid dividends, as the Revolution emerged victorious in an instant-classic.

Advertisement

“It’s one of the happiest feelings that I’ve ever had,” said Layton. “It was a really tough game, we came back, and I think that we’re going to remember this in the rest of the playoff run and I’m proud of our team’s hard work.”

Grace Layton got a well-deserved hug from one of her Acton-Boxborough teammates after scoring the winning goal in a 3-2 overtime victory against King Philip. "It's one of the happiest feelings that I've ever had," Layton said. Ken McGagh for The Boston Globe

Division 1 State

Wellesley 7, Marshfield 1 — Sophomore Emily Burnham scored three times and recorded an assist and junior Annie Comella netted a pair of goals and added an assist for the fourth-ranked Raiders (15-5) in the second-round win.

Wellesley will host Brookline in a quarterfinal matchup Friday at 2 p.m.

The Raiders enjoyed one of their most complete contests of the season with the defensive backline of senior captains Gaia Jacobs, Caleigh Renzella, and Izzy deFontaine thwarting pressure as the offense went to work.

Burnham, a center midfielder, consistently won contested balls and showcased her impressive skills, setting up teammates and capitalizing on her own chances.

Comella, a track star, showed off her speed to create odd-man chances and separation from the defense.

“Emily Burnham, that was pure hustle, working hard,” said Wellesley coach Steve Bailen. “No one’s going to stop her. We’ve got some great players. Annie Comella is just a machine. She’s just unbelievable, her speed and passing — she’s using her teammates more. She’s just another weapon that we have.”

Brookline 4, Needham 0 — Anchored by a dominant backline, Anna Leschly found the net three times in the second-round triumph for the fifth-seeded Warriors (15-3-2).

Advertisement

Makenna Hammond kicked things off by scoring the first goal of the game for Brookline.

“I thought we just dominated the game from start to finish and, yeah, it was awesome,” said Brookline coach Ben Peters. “I was expecting a pretty good a pretty good game.

“We knew Needham was really dangerous on a corner kick, so we really worked on defending our corner kicks and not giving up corner kicks and it went really well that way.”

Hopkinton 2, Arlington 1 — Nicole Tedstone slipped a ball between the keeper’s legs to earn the first goal of the game for the No. 3 Hillers (19-0-1) who topped the No. 14 Spy Ponders (13-6-1) to advance to the state quarterfinals.

The deciding goal of the match came within the final five minutes of play as a Madison Recupero shot deflected off an Arlington defender and into the back of the net.

Franklin 2, Algonquin 1 — Kelly O’Connor and Anya Zub assisted each other’s goals as the sixth-seeded Panthers (18-2-0) topped the No. 11 Titans (11-5-4) in the second-round matchup.

Division 2 State

Canton 1, Longmeadow 0 — Emma Cahill netted the game-winner in the closing minutes of the match as the No. 19 seed Bulldogs (10-7-2) upset the No. 3 seed Lancers (14-3-2) to advance to the state quarterfinals.

Hingham 3, Minnechaug 0 — Senior Claire Murray struck first and then set up Taylor Bello for the next two goals (along with a helper Carolyn Downey on the first) to lift the eighth-seeded Harborwomen (9-6-3) to beat No. 9 Minnechaug in a second-round matchup.

Advertisement

Masconomet 1, Whitman-Hanson 0 — Lauren Boughner assisted on Kayla Scannell’s winner as the top-seeded Chieftains (17-0-2) topped the No. 17 Panthers (8-9-3) to advance to the quarterfinals. Contributing to the victory was Nicole Schneider who head coach Alison Lecesse said, “played a phenomenal game at left back.”

Nashoba 6, Marlborough 1 — Maddie Dempsey rifled in three goals for the No. 2 seed Wolves (17-1-2) in their second-round victory over the No. 18 Panthers (12-6-2) in Bolton.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 3, Scituate 0 — Emma Connerty, Bevan Doherty, and Sydney Comeau scored a goal apiece to secure the second-round win for the No. 4 Cougars (14-5-3) .

Division 3 State

Dover-Sherborn 1, Norton 0 — Four minutes into a second-round clash of Tri-Valley League foes, Milla Lee tallied for the No. 2 Raiders (16-3-1).

After scoring a pair of 1-point regular-season wins over Norton, Dover-Sherborn’s defense was key in the outcome of the low-scoring game.

“I think the best part about what we did tonight was defense,” said Dover-Sherborn coach Evren Gunduz. “We’ve just hung our hat on defense all season, and we build our whole team around, not just our defensive line, but team [defense].

“To win that game, and hold on to that one-goal lead, was probably what we were most proud of with our team today.”

Medfield 1, Saugus 0 — Elizabeth George scored off a corner kick in the first half for the top-seeded Warriors (18-1-1) to win the second-round matchup.

Advertisement

Norwell 3, Auburn 0 — Ally Kelley, Anja Johnson, and Hannah Morse all scored for the fourth-seeded Clippers (20-1-1), who topped the No. 13 Rockets (15-3-1) to advance to the state quarterfinals.

Division 4 State

Cohasset 7, Lunenburg 1 — Tess Barrett posted yet another standout performance, scoring five goals in a second-round win for the third-seeded Clippers (13-3-3).

“It’s Tess being Tess,” said Cohasset coach Deb Beal. “She’s just so creative.”

Matti Driscoll and Ava Carcio added a tally apiece.

“We’ve been working on a few things in practices, different approaches to moving the ball forward and into attack,” said Beal. “I was pleased with the execution out there today.

“When you have the confidence to go out and take shots and score goals like that, it’s a wonderful thing.”

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Monument Mtn. 0 — The fifth-seeded Generals (15-0-3) scored three goals in the second half, two coming from Lily Mark, as they topped the No. 12 Spartans (14-6-2) to advance to the state quarterfinals.

Lynnfield 4, Rockland 1 — A goal by Emma Rose in the first 10 minutes of the second-round matchup set the tone for the No. 4 Pioneers (16-2-2) throughout the game.

Clara Caulfield added a goal and Bella Carroll netted the final two tallies.

“It’s a tournament so you never really know,” Lynnfield coach Mark Vermont said. “I mean, coming out and getting the goal 10 minutes in, I think was a good start, but Rockland had an opportunity actually, before we even scored.”

South Hadley 3, Manchester Essex 0 — Lauren Marjanski scored twice and assisted on the other goal as the top-seeded Tigers (17-1-2) blanked the No. 17 Hornets (8-9-3) to advance to the state quarterfinals.

West Bridgewater 2, Millbury 1 — Kylie Fuller netted the equalizer and Rachael Geniuch won it for the No. 8 seed Wildcats (14-5-1), who overcame a first-half deficit against the No. 9 seed Woolies (9-9-2) to advance to the state quarterfinals.

Division 5 State

Hull 4, Parker Charter 1 — The third-seeded Pirates (15-2-2) erased an early 1-0 deficit on the first of two goals from Elly Thomas, with Fallon Ryan assisting, and marched on to the second-round win.

Senior captain Sarah Duran and junior Elsie Harper also scored.

“We got a little frustrated when we went down one nothing, and, you know, I think the girls just rallied together, picked each other up and, you know, once we scored that one at the end of the half, I think there was a lot of confidence in the group,” coach Stewart Bell said. “Second half, we were able to dominate and play our game and I’m just super proud of the effort.”

Non-tournament games

Berwick 1, Concord Academy 0 — Blake Metcalf scored the deciding goal eight minutes into the match for the Bulldogs (12-3-4) as they topped the visiting Chameleons (9-4-1) in Eastern Independent League play.

Globe correspondents Peyton Doyle and Lauren Thomas contributed to this report.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.