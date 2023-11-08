High school football quarterfinals: 10 games to watch and picks

The seven undefeated teams left in Eastern Mass. look to continue their respective runs to the semifinals, with defending D1 champion St. John’s Prep (9-0) hosting familiar foe BC High (6-3) Friday night, and Peabody (9-0) welcoming a physical Barnstable (8-1) team in a D2 quarterfinal bout.

While the first round of the MIAA football playoffs produced few upsets, the state quarterfinals bring intriguing matchups that could go either way across all eight divisions.

Hanover (9-0), the top seed in D5, hosts Bishop Stang (4-5), and top-seeded King Philip (9-0) faces Winchester (8-1) in D2 action. Shawsheen (8-0) is hosting Old Rochester (5-4) Friday night as the Rams look to follow up their run to Gillette last season, and Carver (9-0) faces KIPP Academy (7-2) in an exciting D8 matchup.

There are three playoff games Thursday night, including a great D3 matchup between undefeated Dartmouth (9-0) and a third-seeded Milton program (6-3) that is coming off a Super Bowl run.

Veterans Day falls on Saturday, when the Independent School League takes center stage with a few vital matchups pitting ISL-7 leaders Lawrence Academy (6-1) against BB&N (5-1), as well as Governor’s Academy (4-3) against Belmont Hill (6-1). Pingree (5-1; 5-0 Evergreen) hosts Dexter (6-1, 4-1) on Saturday in a battle for league supremacy.

Here are the biggest matchups on the schedule this weekend:

State quarterfinal primer

Methuen at Needham: After its offense steamrolled Natick at home, Methuen (7-2) faces another tough Bay State Conference defense in Needham (8-1) Thursday night. Pick: METHUEN.

Weymouth at Andover: Coming off a shutout victory over fifth-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury, Weymouth (7-2) looks to hold down a talented Andover squad (8-1) in Division 1 Thursday. Pick: ANDOVER.

Dartmouth at Milton: Despite losing three straight to end the regular season, Milton (6-3) should be favored in this D3 quarterfinal matchup. Dartmouth (9-0) will be happy to play the role of road underdog. Pick: DARTMOUTH.

Springfield Central at Xaverian: These teams provided a thriller in Week 3 with Springfield (8-1) opening a huge lead before Xaverian (7-2) mounted a late comeback bid. The Hawks can get it done in the rematch. Pick: XAVERIAN.

Mansfield at Walpole: Mansfield (6-3) has won six straight and Walpole (6-3) has won five in a row since dropping a heartbreaker at Needham in Week 4. Pick: MANSFIELD.

Barnstable at Peabody: Barnstable (8-1) appears to have hit its stride defensively with three straight comfortable wins. Peabody (9-0) has won 24 of its last 25 games and has a solid home-field advantage. Pick: PEABODY.

Bishop Feehan at Marshfield: Strength meets strength in this D2 quarterfinal matchup with Feehan (7-1) lining up a great defense against a 7-2 Marshfield squad with an attack that can erupt. Pick: MARSHFIELD.

Fairhaven at Norwell: Justin Marques and Fairhaven (8-1) are tough to stop, but Norwell (8-1) has faced good offenses all season in the South Shore League. Pick: NORWELL.

Cardinal Spellman at Salem: Playing close games for four straight weeks should help Salem (7-2) stay competitive down the stretch in this D6 matchup, but Spellman (7-2) has been great in the playoffs over the past two seasons. Pick: CARDINAL SPELLMAN.

KIPP Academy at Carver: Morenel Castro is one of the fastest receivers in the state and KIPP (7-2) has playoff experience under Jim Rabbitt, but Carver (9-0) is a wagon, with quarterback Tyler Lennox leading a record-setting offense. Pick: CARVER.