Jakub Lauko returns to Bruins practice, recounts gruesome injury near his eye

With blood rushing down his face and filling his left eye, a terrified Lauko bolted to the bench.

The Bruins forward was felled by a hard check from Jarred Tinordi Oct. 24 in Chicago. That was the least of his concerns. As Lauko started to collect himself and get back on his skates, he was clipped in the face by Jason Dickinson’s skate blade as the Blackhawks forward pursued the puck.

“I kind of saw the skate coming there or something, I didn’t know what it was, but I kind of realized it was a skate and first thing that happened, just my eye went pitch-black,” Lauko said Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena following his first practice since the incident.

“So, my first reaction was I lost the eye. So I kind of went into panic mode. I was shaking. It wasn’t a nice situation.”

Lauko quickly got to the bench, where he was met by the Bruins training staff and hustled to the dressing room. There it became clear that the blade had cut Lauko across the bridge of his nose and missed his eyes. Gruesome for sure, but a potential devastating injury was avoided.

“And even in the locker room, trainers told me, ‘Yeah, you missed the eye. It missed the eye,’ ” he said. “But I was in shock kind of, and it was hard to get through a lot of emotion because it is one of your senses and I think the most important one.

“So yeah, it was hard. After they stitched it together, I’m going to be honest, I started crying in the trainer’s room because there’s a lot of emotion around.

“I’m very, very grateful that I can be here, and it missed the eye by literally millimeters.”

Lauko, who still isn’t ready for game action, wore a merlot “noncontact” sweater and a full cage at practice, joking that he looked “like some 15-year-old.”

Lauko’s accident happened just days before American Adam Johnson died in an Elite Ice Hockey League game in England when his neck was sliced by an opponent’s skate blade. Both incidents clearly affected Lauko, who also wore a neck guard at practice.

“After this experience with the eye and after what happened in England, I’m just like, it’s too much of a risk,” he said. “So, when you can put something on the neck, it’s always better. It’s the most vulnerable spot for us on the body.

“So I’m going to start with neck guard and wrist guards, too. I’m just trying to add some layer of protection on those places which are vulnerable, and it’s always better to be ready than sorry. So I’ll wear a neck guard for, I think, for the rest of my career.”

McAvoy’s appeal denied

Charlie McAvoy’s four-game suspension for a high hit on Florida’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson Oct. 30 was upheld by NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. The Bruins defenseman had appealed the penalty and was hoping to play in Thursday night’s game against the Islanders.

In his ruling, Bettman wrote that McAvoy “acknowledged that he ‘did not successfully deliver the check I intended to,’ noting that his intention was to deliver a shoulder-to-shoulder check on Mr. Ekman-Larsson.

“Mr. McAvoy reiterated that he had no intention to injure Mr. Ekman-Larsson on the play, and that he knows he made a mistake. Mr. McAvoy was respectful and appropriately remorseful for his actions.

In declining to shorten the suspension, Bettman added, “I cannot excuse actions, such as these, which are wholly avoidable.”

McAvoy, who already has missed games against the Maple Leafs, Red Wings, and Stars, will be eligible to play when the Bruins travel to Montreal for a Saturday night game with the Canadiens.

McAvoy is the team’s leading scorer among blue liners with 2 goals and 8 points.

Geekie is sidelined

Morgan Geekie missed practice because of an upper-body injury and was classified as “week to week” by coach Jim Montgomery. The forward’s absence had a ripple effect on the lines at practice, with Danton Heinen moving up to play with Matt Poitras and Jake DeBrusk. Heinen’s spot on the fourth line with Johnny Beecher and Oskar Steen was taken by Patrick Brown. The other lines: Pavel Zacha with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak; and Charlie Coyle with James van Riemsdyk and Trent Frederic.

Forbort questionable

Derek Forbort (lower body) returned to practice, but the defenseman is questionable to face the Islanders. He skated on a pairing with McAvoy. The other pairings: Hampus Lindholm and Ian Mitchell; Brandon Carlo and Mason Lohrei; and Kevin Shattenkirk with Parker Wotherspoon ... After the Islanders game, the Bruins have just three more home games in November: the Canadiens (Nov. 18), Red Wings (Nov. 24), and Sharks (Nov. 30).

