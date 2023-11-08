Last player found delinquent in Woburn school football bullying attack is sentenced

The juvenile, the last of five Woburn football players held criminally responsible for assaulting Johnathan Coucelos , was sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to take hazing and anger management courses. The judge also ordered him to stay away from Coucelos and his family.

A bullying victim’s long ordeal reached a milestone Wednesday when one of his chief abusers — a football player at Woburn High School — was found delinquent in Middlesex County Juvenile Court for participating in a violent attack on the 14-year-old boy by a throng of teammates in a locker room more than two years ago.

The judge accepted the juvenile’s plea after prosecutors dropped a charge of indecent assault and battery against him for allegedly groping Coucelos’s genitals during the locker room rampage.

“I’m glad it’s over,” Coucelos said. “I can finally move on.”

Two other Woburn students were previously found delinquent as juveniles for assaulting Coucelos in the school after the locker room incident in September 2021.

On Wednesday, Coucelos’s parents, Kevin and Jeanny Coucelos, submitted a statement to the judge before the sentencing, expressing their despair over the experience.

The incident “has created a hole in our family’s hearts forever,” they said. “Imagine your 14-year-old son entering freshman year of high school excited to join the football team. It’s something that he’d talked about all summer, but two weeks into the fall season the unimaginable happened.”

The family has been outraged that Woburn head football coach Jack Belcher permitted the juvenile who was found delinquent Wednesday to continue playing during the 2021 season, including participating in a prestigious Thanksgiving game against Winchester at Fenway Park.

The boy remained active on Belcher’s team last year, while he was facing criminal charges, and has participated on this year’s team, which was eliminated last week from the Division 3 postseason tournament.

Woburn has two football games remaining on its schedule, and Kevin Coucelos said he expects Belcher to continue allowing his son’s attacker to play. Belcher has not responded to requests by the Globe to comment.

“It’s a smack in our faces,” Kevin Coucelos said. “Look at other cities where bullying or hazing happens in the locker room and they suspend the whole team or remove people for good. It’s just not right.”

Belcher and his supervisor, athletic director Jim Duran, have remained in their positions despite the convictions of the five football players. Both have said they were not in the building at the time of the attack, but specialists in high school player safety say coaches are responsible for preventing abuse.

A 60-page investigative report on the incident commissioned by the Woburn school district and obtained by the Globe placed the blame largely on an inexperienced and ill-trained volunteer assistant football coach, Chase Andrews, who allegedly failed to inform his supervisors after Johnathan told him about the locker room attack.

Andrews is no longer employed by the school district. The high school principal at the time, Jessica Callanan, also departed.

“Johnathan deserves justice and accountability for all who were involved in the trauma he endured,” said Peter Hahn, the Coucelos family’s attorney. “He will never forget what happened, but every time someone is held responsible helps.”

The family is suing the Woburn Public Schools, the school committee, and the city of Woburn in federal court. In their statement to the Middlesex Juvenile Court judge, they described the enduring emotional upheaval.

Johnathan has been diagnosed with depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

When he needed to leave the Woburn school for his safety after the attacks, his parents said, Johnathan was home-schooled briefly before he enrolled at the Cambridge Matignon School. However, he remained so troubled by the school environment that he resumed home-schooling and expects to do so until he graduates and enlists in the Coast Guard, they said.

“Johnathan will never be able to experience proms or get his diploma handed to him because he can’t even go to school,” his parents said. “Hazing should never happen to anyone.”

Bob Hohler can be reached at robert.hohler@globe.com.