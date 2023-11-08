Patriots offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to miss time with a health matter

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick said Wednesday Patriots’ offensive line coach Adrian Klemm “will be out for a little while” because of a health matter.

Pressed for details, Belichick said he wasn’t “going to comment on somebody’s personal medical status.”

“I appreciate the question, but I’m just not going to do that,” he added. “I don’t think that’s the right thing to do. I don’t know if I’m allowed to do it. So I’ll just skip over that one.”