Patriots offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to miss time with a health matter

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick said Wednesday Patriots’ offensive line coach Adrian Klemm “will be out for a little while” because of a health matter.
Pressed for details, Belichick said he wasn’t “going to comment on somebody’s personal medical status.”
“I appreciate the question, but I’m just not going to do that,” he added. “I don’t think that’s the right thing to do. I don’t know if I’m allowed to do it. So I’ll just skip over that one.”
Belichick was asked if assistant offensive line coach Billy Yates will take over in Klemm’s absence.
“We’ll work through it on the offensive staff,” Belichick added. “Billy, of course, will be a part of that.”
Klemm, in his first season as New England’s offensive line coach, has overseen a group that’s struggled with performance and health this season. The Patriots have utilized seven different starting lineups up front over the course of the first nine games of the season.
