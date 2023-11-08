Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson reportedly will not travel to Germany with team for game against Colts

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is not expected to travel with the team to Germany, according to a report from NFL Network.

Jackson will stay behind when the Patriots depart Thursday to face Indianapolis in Frankfurt Sunday.

The Patriots traded for Jackson in October to bolster their cornerback depth following rookie Christian Gonzalez’s season-ending labrum tear. But Jackson has not be a reliable option since rejoining the system, one that he played in for five seasons before signing a massive contract with the Chargers in March 2022.