Raena Crandall sparks Franklin’s field hockey team to a shutout win over Winchester for a berth in the Division 1 quarterfinals

Crandall scored an unassisted goal then assisted on a tally by Haley Wernig in the first quarter, then added two more assists on second-quarter goals by Chloe Essam and Sophia Cuneo as the Panthers improved to 19-0-1.

Led by Raena Crandall’s offensive onslaught, who contributed to Franklin’s first four goals, the fourth-seeded Panthers, who remained unbeaten with a dominant 6-0 victory in a second-round win over the No. 13 Winchester in the Division 1 field hockey tournament on Wednesday night in Franklin.

“The Winchester goalie had over 20 saves,” said Franklin coach Michelle Hess, noting the pressure her front three put on the opposition’s net, “because the forward line of Chloe Essam, Raena Crandall, and Haley Wernig were testing her the entire game.”

At the end of the third quarter, Emily Carney buried a goal on a Sophia Cuneo corner with no time left against the Red and Black (14-6). Wernig’s second score of the game from Carney followed a similar suit.

“Our midfield line of Sophia Cuneo, Emily Carney, and Maeve Rolston worked extremely hard in transition and supporting the forward line,” Hess said. “The girls played so well together. Winchester only had two offensive corners all game, and that is a true testament as to how strong our defensive unit is.”

The Panthers host No. 5 Acton-Boxborough in a quarterfinal matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m.

“We had five different scorers tonight, and that shows the depth of our team,” Hess said. “Excellent team win . . . Everyone did their job.”

Division 3 State

Newburyport 3, Dedham 1 — Emma Cowles, Emma Keefe, and Delaney Woekel scored for the second-seeded Clippers (19-1-0) in a second-round win over the No. 18 Marauders (5-9-5). Newburyport hosts No. 7 Gloucester (15-3-2) in the quarterfinals. The Fishermen have outscored their first two playoff foes, 10-0.

Girls’ volleyball

Division 1 State

Barnstable 3, Acton-Boxborough 0 — Molly Fredo (18 kills), and Sadie Wellbeloved (28 assists, 1 block) were stellar for the third-seeded Red Hawks (19-3) in the second-round win over the No. 14 Revolution (12-7). Barnstable hosts No. 6 Andover in the quarterfinals.