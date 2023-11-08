Second-time dad Derrick White back in Celtics’ mix for matchup with 76ers

The guard said his wife, Hannah , was induced Friday and the baby was born Saturday. White sat out against the Nets that night and was initially listed as probable to face the Timberwolves Monday, but ultimately missed that game, too.

“It’s been good,” White said. “I’m excited, excited to get back to the team. Watching these last two games on TV wasn’t the most fun I’ve had, but it’s good to get back here with the guys.”

PHILADELPHIA — Derrick White returned to the Celtics for Wednesday’s game against the 76ers after missing two games due to the birth of his second child, Daxton .

On Wednesday, White did not take part in the morning shootaround, but he arrived around 4 p.m. and said he was looking forward to getting back on the court when the Celtics played the 76ers. He watched the Brooklyn game from the hospital and he watched the Minnesota game at home with his growing family.

“I’ve been told I was loud a couple times but I try to keep it down a little bit not to wake him up,” White said. “I had to remind my dad a couple times, too. He’s the louder one.”

White’s first son, Hendrix, was born during the 2022 Eastern Conference finals against the Heat. White missed Game 2 before returning in Game 3 and going 0 for 2 from the field, though his father’s memory of that return was uglier.

“Actually my dad told me that in Game 3 I went 0 for 6,” White said, smiling. “So, I can only go up from there I think.”

With White returning to the starting lineup, big man Al Horford came off the bench against Philadelphia.

Brown reaches out to Williams

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown said he reached out to former teammate Robert Williams after the center injured his right knee in the Trail Blazers’ loss to the Grizzlies Sunday.

“It’s tough,” Brown said. “Rob is strong, so I know he’ll be able to recover and work through it. But when he was here I definitely had a friend, had a brother. We were similar in mind-sets. He didn’t say a lot, didn’t talk to a lot of people, but we kind of understood each other. So Rob was definitely someone I had a lot of respect for. He was a great friend while he was here.”

Williams dealt with several injuries during his time with the Celtics, most notably a meniscus tear that sidelined him in March 2022 and continued to hobble him during the Finals against the Warriors. He underwent a maintenance surgery that summer and missed the first 29 games of last season.

In September, Williams was traded to the Blazers in the deal that brought guard Jrue Holiday to Boston. Williams averaged 6.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over his first six games for Portland.

“I hope for a speedy recovery for him,” Brown said.

In-season tourney to tip off

The Celtics will begin in-season tournament group play Friday when they face the Nets at TD Garden . Brown, for one, sounded lukewarm about the inaugural event.

“I wouldn’t choose the word excited, but ready,” he said. “We’ll be ready. If there’s basketball to be played, our group will be ready.”

Later this month, the Celtics will visit the Raptors and Magic to continue tournament play before concluding group play against the Bulls at home. The winners of each of the six groups and two wild card teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

