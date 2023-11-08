These Celtics aren’t flawless, but they have the look of a champion team in its early stages

And if you happen to be too young to have savored a Celtics championship season first-hand — how has it been 15 years already since the 17th banner was secured? — NBC Sports Boston’s excellent oft-aired documentaries on the 1986 and 2008 seasons will take you back and tell you everything you need to know.

Whether your fandom was born during the Russell dynasty, the Hondo/Cowens/Jo Jo years, Larry and the Big Three, or, of most recent vintage, the anything-is-possible Celtics of 2008, you have had the incredible good fortune to experience truly special teams in real time.

If you’re a Celtics fan of a certain age, you don’t need to be told what a championship basketball team looks like.

There’s something else satisfying about having watched championship teams, plural, take shape, find their identity, and emerge as a unified force. You develop a knack for recognizing what one looks like before it is fully formed.

And so I’ll say it right now, after the obligatory no-kidding acknowledgment that the season is young, and it is long, and all sorts of variables can mess with the best-laid plans:

The 2023-24 Celtics have that look. That look. The one that makes us eagerly anticipate every single game. The one that says that, with good health and the requisite luck, this team has the potential to collect Banner 18, fire up those frigid duck boat engines, and perhaps be celebrated with their own how-special-were-those-players-and-those-days? documentary someday.

Six games — only six games — have been played. And yet you don’t have to look out over some distant horizon to see it. It’s right there in front of us.

This is what a championship team in its early stages looks like.

The players — including the diversely talented, complementary top six of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, and Al Horford — are still getting acclimated to playing together. Even as they got out to a 5-0 start, multiple Celtics made a point to say that they could get even better. What should scare the rest of the NBA — or at least every team not located in Denver — is that they are right.

That was proven in Monday’s entertaining, mildly frustrating loss to the Timberwolves, when Anthony Edwards played like the fearless top-tier superstar that he is becoming and the Celtics missed too many makeable shots while regressing into some old habits.

Tatum and Brown combined for 58 points and more than a smattering of spectacular highlights. But late in the game, Tatum — who has been arguably the best all-around player in the league so far — was careless with the ball (six turnovers), while Brown too often pounded it with the singular purpose of creating his own shot, no matter how he was being defended.

It was absurd in the win over the Nets Saturday that Brown took more threes (11) than Porzingis had total field goal attempts (10). Brown was better about sharing the ball against Minnesota, but I remain skeptical that he will ever cease the aimless overdribbling. With the talent around him — and the unselfishness in particular of Holiday and White — there is no reason whatsoever for Brown to wade into a double-team ever again.

The rearing up of bad habits makes one wonder, if just a little bit, how sincere Brown — and to a lesser degree Tatum — is about fixing them. But that’s a nitpick more than concern. Holiday (who shot 4 for 16 against Minnesota and uncharacteristically skunked more than a couple layups) and White are incredibly malleable players who will adjust and contribute no matter how willing their All-NBA teammates are to move the basketball on a given night.

But there should be a conscious effort to make sure Porzingis — a 7-foot-3-inch cheat code to offensive efficiency — is involved at all times. He did not take a shot in the fourth quarter or overtime Monday night. He can make life easier for Tatum and especially Brown, if they will allow him.

The Celtics need more from their bench, and they will get it, even if it requires Brad Stevens to bring in outside help. Horford (38.2 field goal percentage) and Payton Pritchard (16 percent from 3-point territory) haven’t knocked down open shots. They will. I’d like to see more consistency from Sam Hauser, and Oshae Brissett really should not be getting DNP-CDs considering he has positively affected multiple games with his hustle. Joe Mazzulla needs to be consistent himself, in how he deploys his players.

So the Celtics are not flawless. No NBA team is, even the defending champion Nuggets, who also lost to the Timberwolves. The Celtics probably would have been unbeaten heading into Wednesday’s game with the James Harden-free Sixers had White played Monday (he missed the game after the birth of his second child) or another makeable shot or two fallen. It was one of those nights that happens to even the best teams.

These Celtics do look special, better, and more well-rounded than their contenders of the past two seasons. I feel for Robert Williams III and his latest cruel twist of fate, and one ought to recognize that appreciating Marcus Smart’s impact with the Celtics and realizing it was time to go do not have to be mutually exclusive concepts.

We know what we’re seeing, and the truth is this: This Celtics team is better than the one that came two wins from the title two years ago. Perhaps much better.

These Celtics were the last NBA team to lose this season. And I cannot help but love their chances of winning the last game that will be played this season.

Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeChadFinn.