A three-goal flurry against BC High helps Needham boys’ soccer reach the Division 1 quarterfinals

The outburst gave second-seeded Needham a 3-0 win over 15th-seeded BC High on Wednesday night at frigid Needham High and propelled the defending state finalists into a quarterfinal showdown against undefeated Franklin on Saturday.

The decisive spurt was ignited by junior Harry Clapham, who received a pass at his feet and grounded a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner to break a scoreless tie in the 54th minute. Danny Jordan followed by lofting a 25-yard boot for an insurance goal and Matteo Neretti delivered the knockout punch with a tally in the 72nd minute.

NEEDHAM — It took the Needham boys’ soccer team roughly 20 minutes to turn a tense Division 1 second-round matchup with BC High into a runaway victory.

“I think we were a little panicky in the first half,” said Clapham, the team’s assist leader. “Sometimes we play a little kick ball. We started moving the ball on the ground and playing our game. We got the defenders out of position and played as a team.”

BC High (11-6-2), which took down Braintree on Saturday in penalty kicks, controlled play for much of the first half. But Needham’s backline led by senior captain Campbell Keyes withstood the flurry.

In a role reversal in the second half, the Rockets (16-2-2) came out on the attack, only to be denied on a few early chances by standout Eagles keeper Jake McConville.

An unmarked Clapham finally got Needham on the board with his low shot to the far post. The floodgates opened from there.

“BC High is an excellent team and we were kind of on our heels,” said Needham coach Jimmy Odierna. “I told our guys we had to attack more. We were more aggressive. We played more offense, got the ball in the corners.”

In his first game back from injury in over a month, Jordan took aim from far out and lifted a shot perfectly over McConville’s head. Neretti sent the sideline into a frenzy with his grounded goal in the 72nd minute, capping the victory.

The Rockets enter the matchup against Franklin with no goals conceded in two tournament games.