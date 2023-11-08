Unbeaten Franklin field hockey keeps the ball rolling in second-round win over Winchester

The fourth-seeded Franklin field hockey team remained unbeaten with a dominant 6-0 victory over No. 13 Winchester in the second round of the Division 1 tournament Thursday.

Raena Crandall made herself known, contributing to the first four scores with an unassisted goal and assist to Haley Wernig in the first quarter, and two more assists on goals by Chloe Essam and Sophia Cuneo in the second.

Franklin coach Michelle Hess liked the intensity she saw out of her front three. “The Winchester goalie had over 20 saves because the forward line of Chloe Essam, Raena Crandall, and Haley Wernig were testing her the entire game,” she said.

Advertisement

At the end of the third quarter, Emily Carney buried one into the goal on a Sophia Cuneo corner with no time left. Haley Wernig’s second score of the game from Carney followed a similar suit.

“Our midfield line of Sophia Cuneo, Emily Carney, and Maeve Rolston worked extremely hard in transition and supporting the forward line,” Hess added.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

In addition to the offensive clinic the Panthers (19-0-1) put on, Hess raved about the team effort it took to get the job done.

“The girls played so well together,’ she said. “Winchester only had two offensive corners all game, and that is a true testament as to how strong our defensive unit is.”

The Panthers host No. 5 Acton-Boxborough in a quarterfinal on Saturday at 1 p.m. “We had five different scorers tonight, and that shows the depth of our team,” Hess said. “Excellent team win . . . Everyone did their job.”

Division 3 State

Newburyport 3, Dedham 1 — Emma Cowles, Emma Keefe, and Delaney Woekel scored for the second-seeded Clippers (19-1-0) in a second-round win over the No. 18 Marauders (5-9-5). Newburyport hosts No. 7 Gloucester (15-3-2) in the quarterfinals. The Fishermen have outscored their first two playoff foes, 10-0.

Advertisement

Division 4 State

Frontier 2, Joseph Case 1 — Ashley Taylor scored the winner with an assist from Macy DeMaio in a double-overtime thriller for the No. 12 Red Hawks (10-6-4) against the No. 5 Cardinals (15-2-1) in Swansea.

Down a goal late in the third quarter of second round play, Frontier battled back and showed no signs of quit. Coach Missy Mahar praised her team’s mentality adding, “what stood out to me was the girls’ relentless, effort, and grit.

After Case netted the equalizer, Frontier kept pushing. “It was an intense battle back and forth,” said Mahar. “I am very proud of [my players] and the total team effort it took for [us] to come out on top.”

Girls’ volleyball

Division 1 State

Barnstable 3, Acton-Boxborough 0 — Molly Fredo (18 kills), and Sadie Wellbeloved (28 assists, 1 block) were stellar for the third-seeded Red Hawks (19-3) in the second-round win over the No. 14 Revolution (12-7). Barnstable hosts No. 6 Andover in the quarterfinals.

Division 2 State

Melrose 3, Billerica 1 — Sadie Jaggers led the way with 24 kills for the sixth-seeded Red Hawks (19-3) in a second-round victory over the No. 11 Indians (17-6). Melrose travels to No. 3 Canton (22-0) Friday for the quarterfinals.