I thought I wanted to tell the stories of others. Then I realized I wanted to tell my own.

Unable to settle, my immigrant father had moved us 11 times in 10 years before I turned 12. In a life full of temporary friendships, my constant companions were the Tudor kings and queens and the “great men” of history that I encountered in library havens.

I flirted with multiple majors at university, like my father, unable to commit myself to a single stopping place where my overactive imagination could dig deep. Natalie Zemon Davis wrote the book that changed all that. “The Return of Martin Guerre” was her re-telling of a story that has featured in at least two films, including the 1982 eponymous French film — based on a 16th-century account of a man who returned from war. Martin Guerre left his young wife and child when he was 24, and returned from fighting several years later to become a devoted husband and father. A business dispute led to claims that the returned Martin was an imposter, and his subsequent trial revealed the complex relationships in a community near Toulouse.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

While Davis set the trial against its historical background and provided deep analysis of the forces at work, she brought a novelist’s understanding of human nature to the interrogation of motives. The Martin on trial — unmasked when the real Martin Guerre limped into the courtroom on one leg — would be unmasked as Arnaud du Tilh. While he resembled the missing husband, it was the precise details he knew about family members that persuaded them that Arnaud was Martin. What could have driven him to perform another man’s role? And what of Bertrande, who lived with the two men? Did she recognize a stranger’s touch in her bed and conspire with him to continue the ruse?

Advertisement

Davis was part of a wave of historiography that sought access to a past in order to hear those who had been forgotten: the vast majority who had left no record of their existence. I thrilled to the idea that, in writing history, I could write about power and those forced to perform truths before it.

Advertisement

Later, I realized that I hadn’t wanted to write history: I had wanted to tell stories of my own. I’d chosen history because I thought my enduring love for writing would find its best home within the discipline. But as a writer, I know now that I waited a long time to unmask my true identity.

Lorraine Berry is a critic living in Oregon. She is writing a novel about a 15th-century witch trial.